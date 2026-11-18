Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos has left to join Strasbourg, with the French club announcing his appointment less than a year after he took charge of the Swans.

The Portuguese coach, 38, departs with Swansea challenging for promotion from the Championship, despite signing a contract extension until 2030 in July.

Strasbourg confirmed the appointment on Wednesday evening, although Swansea had yet to announce his departure.

The Ligue 1 club said: “Racing Club de Strasbourg has officially announced the appointment of Vitor Matos as first-team coach. The Portuguese manager joins Strasbourg from Swansea.”

Compensation is understood to be in the region of £5m.

Former Swansea captain Ashley Williams is expected to return as part of an interim coaching team alongside fellow former players Kristian O’Leary and Leon Britton.

Their first match is set to be Saturday’s home fixture against West Bromwich Albion, followed by a trip to Middlesbrough on Tuesday and the south Wales derby against Cardiff City on November 29.

Four members of Matos’ staff — Diogo Medeiros, Toze Mendes, Goncalo Ricca and head of goalkeeping Pedro Pereira — are also expected to leave.

Matos succeeded Alan Sheehan in November 2025, arriving from Portuguese club Maritimo with Swansea sitting 20th in the Championship.

The former Liverpool coach guided them to an 11th-placed finish last season before overseeing an encouraging start to the current campaign.

He joins a Strasbourg side sitting 13th in Ligue 1, with three wins from their opening 10 league matches.

The French club shares an ownership group with Chelsea.

Matos’ departure follows assurances from Swansea chief executive Tom Gorringe last week that the club hoped to retain him.

Gorringe said: “We’ve all agreed to go on this journey together and we hope that Vitor is here a long time.”