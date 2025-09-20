Swansea manager Alan Sheehan bemoans missed chances in Birmingham defeat

Swansea City manager Alan Sheehan bemoaned missed chances in his side’s 1-0 injury time loss at Birmingham.

Swans’ boss Alan Sheehan said: “In the first half, we had enough chances.

“And I believe the decision when we scored was incorrect. From what I’m hearing, it was onside.

“I’m not going to make it all about one decision. And I think we caused them problems.

“But they went a bit direct, brought on a bit more size and then with a spare man in the box they produced the one bit of quality that was the difference.”

“We’ve had a week of ups and downs – but that’s the way it is.”

Chris Davies saluted Lyndon Dykes for producing ‘another big moment’ as Birmingham City struck a late blow to inflict a 1-0 defeat on Swansea.

The Scotland international produced a trademark far post header from Patrick Roberts’s cross four minutes into overtime as the hosts bounced back from two defeats in the Sky Bet Championship.

Dykes was introduced from the bench with just a few moments to play and made the difference as Davies’ side made their second-half pressure tell.

Birmingham’s boss said: “Lyndon’s been with me for one whole season and he’s been really effective coming on as a substitute and making those big moments.

“I can think of Bradford in the Vertu Trophy last season, he did it at Blackburn earlier this season. There’s been a few others as well.

“He’s been an important part of the squad.”

Davies said he had to make sure that the forward was ready to resume his career at St Andrew’s after a deadline-day move to Hibernian did not come off.

He explained: “I spoke to Lyndon on the phone when he was away with Scotland. We speak a lot – I talk to all the players about where they stand.

“And he wants to be here, to work hard, to fight for his place and he’s clearly showed today what contribution you can make.

“He’s come back and he’s been great.

“I’m so pleased he’s here – and in my time here he’s had a few big moments.

“He’s professional – a really reliable player and, as far as I’m concerned, he can keep on having moments like that because it’s going to be all the better for us.”

Fresh from their midweek comeback triumph over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, the Swans had the clearer chances in the opening half.

Zan Vipotnik shot over at the near post in the 10th minute and also had an effort ruled out.

After the interval, the visitors’ retreated and Davies introduced six players from the bench – the extra one was due to a concussion injury to defender Alex Cochrane – and it injected fresh life into his side.

Lewis Koumas sent an early header wide and Demarai Gray stepped inside and out of two challenges only to see goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux block with his legs.

Patrick Roberts set fellow sub Kyogo Furuhashi clear, only for the Japanese international to scuff his shot and allow the Swans keeper to save. That looked to be it – until Dykes struck.