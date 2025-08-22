Swansea midfielder joins Dundee on loan

Dundee have signed 21-year-old Swansea midfielder Cameron Congreve on a season-long loan.

The Wales Under-21 international has made 19 appearances for the Swans and six goals with seven assists in 47 appearances for League Two side Bromley last season.

New contract

He has signed a new Swansea City contract which runs until 2028 before the loan deal with the Scottish Premiership side was confirmed.

Congreve made his first Swansea appearance in more than two years when he came off the bench in last week’s Carabao Cup win over Crawley Town

He told the Dundee website: “I’m a player who likes to score goals, create goals. I like to excite and just get forward. I try and beat players, combine with my team-mates and just make things happen.”

