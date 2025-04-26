Swansea narrowly edged out in defeat at Millwall

Millwall moved level on points with the Sky Bet Championship play-off positions as George Saville’s first goal in nearly 18 months earned a 1-0 victory over Swansea.

The Lions are now behind sixth-placed Coventry on goal difference thanks to their fifth successive home win and will head to Burnley on the final day of the regular campaign with a chance of extending their season.

As well as Saville, they had young goalkeeper George Evans to thank as he made a succession of big saves in the second half against a Swansea side that had won their previous five games.

Josh Coburn had a big chance to put Millwall ahead after only four minutes when Luke Cundle’s pass put him through but his scuffed effort was easily held by Swans goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

It was the only clear opening in the early stages as the Lions looked to feed off a frenzied atmosphere from their supporters but the in-form visitors were keeping them at arm’s length.

The hosts were being restricted to shots from distance, with Saville blasting one such attempt from outside the box comfortably off-target.

However, the breakthrough the majority inside the ground craved arrived in the 38th minute when Femi Azeez’s shot ricocheted into the path of Saville at the back post for him to force in his first goal since November 2023.

Millwall almost doubled their lead two minutes later. Saville turned provider when his cross was headed against the post by Azeez, who stabbed the rebound wide.

Azeez continued to be a livewire for the Lions as his shot from a difficult angle needed to be turned around the near post by Vigouroux, with the home side retaining their lead into half-time.

This came under threat eight minutes after the restart when Eom Ji-sung pulled the ball back dangerously across goal but Jake Cooper’s interception prevented Liam Cullen having a tap-in.

Swansea were now providing much more of a threat and had a great chance to equalise after 57 minutes when Cullen slid a ball through for Eom but Evans spread himself to make a vital save.

The 19-year-old stopper, making just his third senior Lions appearance, came to his side’s rescue again when he pushed Zan Vipotnik’s header from Josh Tymon’s cross away, with what was the former’s first touch.

The Slovenian substitute then looped a header wide after Lewis O’Brien had nodded the ball back into the box as Swansea continued to threaten.

Evans stood strong again in the 79th minute when he pushed Ronald’s shot across him wide, with his heroics ensuring Millwall held on to make sure their play-off hopes remain well and truly alive.

