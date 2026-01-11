Swansea out of FA Cup after dramatic penalty shoot out loss to West Brom

Ollie Bostock kept his cool to hammer home the winning penalty in a dramatic shoot-out win at Swansea to bring to an end West Brom’s run of 10 successive away defeats and see his side reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Having set up a goal for Jed Wallace at the start of the second period of extra time to give his side a 2-1 lead, he hit the target following three successive misses to make it 6-5 in the shoot-out after the teams had been locked at 2-2 after extra time.

The two sides had met at the same venue only 10 days earlier when Swansea picked up a 1-0 win on New Year’s Day. The one big change from that game was that Baggies boss Ryan Mason was sacked last week after a 10th straight away defeat at Leicester.

That meant James Morrison was in the dugout for the visitors while speculation continued as to who will become the long-term successor to Mason and be the eighth permanent manager at the Hawthorns since 2020.

Morrison made six changes to the team that lost at Leicester and his side started well enough. The lively American forward Daryl Dike had the first attempt on goal in the match in the 12th minute, but his attempt just skimmed over the bar.

Swansea eventually found their feet and managed to fire in nine shots before the break as they forced two smart saves out of Baggies keeper Josh Griffiths. The first came just past the half-hour mark when Eom Ji-sung fired in low and hard to his right-hand post from 10 yards out.

He was then called on to field a low free-kick from Eom on the edge of the area to keep the game goalless at the break.

After such limited excitement in the opening 45 minutes the second half exploded into action as Eom broke the deadlock with a shot into the top corner in the 48th minute before Josh Maja replied for West Brom from a corner five minutes later.

Chances were few and far between up to the end of the 90 minutes and that meant the game ended 1-1 and went into extra time.

Swansea sub Malick Yalcouye hit a post in the first period of extra time before Wallace gave the Baggies the lead in the 108th minute only for Zeidane Inoussa to reply four minutes later to send the game to penalties.