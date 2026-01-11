Swansea boss Vitor Matos bemoans finishing in FA Cup loss to West Brom

Swansea boss Vitor Matos was happy with the number of chances his side created in their FA Cup penalty shootout loss to West Brom, but not so pleased with the finishing.

“It was emotional because of two goals in extra time. From our side, I think we had the chances to close out the game,” said Matos.

“Especially in cup games, when you don’t finish the game, you have the chance to go to penalties. That’s what happened and they won.

“I don’t blame anyone for the misses – we lose as a team. There are things we need to improve on in training.”

Interim boss James Morrison hailed Ollie Bostock after he broke West Brom’s run of 10 successive away defeats by hammering home the winning penalty in a dramatic penalty shoot-out that saw the Baggies reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It was 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes and then 2-2 at the end of extra time to send the game to penalties. The first 10 were perfect to leave the game tied at 5-5 before there were three misses.

That left 18-year-old Bostock, who had set up Jed Wallace for his side’s second goal, to take the glory with a perfectly-taken, match-winning penalty.

“I thought his assist helped him and he does that in training. He’s got two great feet and he can hit it with power, which is what he did,” said interim head coach Morrison.

“We’d practised taking penalties and I was pleased we got the right players to take them. When Ollie stepped up I had my fingers crossed in my pocket.

“He’s been training really well with us and I wanted to see if he could handle the intensity. He stepped up when it really mattered for the penalty.”

The last West Brom win on the road had come at Norwich on October 1 and the result means Morrison has now been in emergency charge of three games last season and this and has yet to lose. Ryan Mason was sacked last week after the defeat at Leicester.

“I think it was one of the worst games of football you could watch. It was hurting me on the sidelines, but I said before the game about being together, digging in, and we certainly did that when we were under pressure at times,” added Morrison.

“We had to dig in, we had to defend balls in the box, get blocks, so in that sense it was pleasing.”