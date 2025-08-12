Swansea reach second round of Carabao Cup with victory over 10-man Crawley

Bobby Wales made himself feel very much at home at the Swansea.com Stadium as he scored within three minutes of coming on for his debut to help send Swansea into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 triumph over 10-man Crawley.

The 20-year-old striker was signed from Scottish club Kilmarnock this summer and wasted no time in making an impact after taking over from Zan Vipotnik up front in the 64th minute.

Up until that point the Swans had struggled to add to the fourth-minute goal – their first of the season – from their Brazilian winger Ronald. Chance after chance went begging until Wales found the net.

The referee ruled out a goal from Ethan Galbraith in the 37th minute for offside interference as Vipotnik jumped over the ball to let it go through his legs, and Ronald missed a sitter at the back post as he pushed a cross from another new boy, Zeidane Inoussa, over the bar from point-blank range.

Crawley keeper Harvey Davies made a string of important saves to further frustrate the home side, while Kabongo Tshimanga gave the League Two visitors a glimmer of hope with his side’s first goal of the season in the 75th minute.

The sending off of substitute Gavan Holohan for a strong tackle on Goncalo Franco in the 83rd minute then ended their hopes of a fightback and Galbraith added a third for the home side in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

