Swansea return to winning ways with emphatic victory over Blackburn

Press Association Sport Reporters

Swansea provided the perfect response to last weekend’s hammering at QPR by beating Blackburn 4-0.

The hosts were three goals to the good by half-time thanks to Stephen Eustaquio, Joseph Opoki and Filip Lissah, with Scotland international striker Ross Stewart scoring his first goal for the Swans on the hour mark to complete the rout.

Tony Mowbray’s Rovers side had arrived in Wales having won four of their previous six games, including last weekend’s 2-0 home victory over Wrexham, but were simply blown away in the first half as Vitor Matos’ men went on the rampage.

Looking to hit back from the 5-0 defeat at QPR last time out, Swansea’s assault began as early as the fourth minute when Melker Widell put in a low cross from the right that Rovers managed to scramble away.

However, it did not take them long to open their account and once again the chance came from a raid down their right flank. This time Okopu led the charge, and his cross went along the six-yard box to find Eustaquio waiting at the far post for a simple tap-in.

The frustration was starting to build in the Rovers ranks and after Eom Ji-sung fired a free-kick from just outside the box inches wide, Moussa Baradjil picked up a yellow card for a lunging tackle on Widell.

Rovers’ only shot of the first half came in the 26th minute when skipper Todd Cantwell blasted high over the bar after beating the offside trap.

Swansea’s second goal arrived in the 32nd minute when Opoku ran on to a through ball from the centre circle by Stephen Welsh. Tom Atcheson could not control the ball and after it ran off his shin, Opoku simply stroked a shot past Balazs Toth in the Rovers goal.

Five minutes later it was 3-0 as the home side maintained their intensity and drive. At times their passing was irresistible and Lissah got his first goal for the club after taking down a long pass, controlling it in the box and then firing home.

Stewart should have made it 4-0 on the stroke of half-time but just failed to get a touch to a cross along the six-yard line with the goal begging.

Mowbray brought Augustus Kargbo and Hayden Carter on for the start of the second half and after Toth had snuffed out a double strike from Eustaquio and Widell, the visitors actually enjoyed some possession and territory.

They picked up a free-kick and a corner, but still Swansea keeper Lawrence Vigouroux was not called on to make a save.

A fourth goal then followed in the 59th minute as Stewart raced on to a flick by Eom before blasting the ball into the roof of the net with his left foot to open his Swansea account.