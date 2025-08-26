Swansea see off Plymouth on penalties in Carabao Cup

Swansea progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Plymouth after a 1-1 draw.

Melker Widell tucked home the winning penalty after Swans goalkeeper Andy Fisher had saved from Matthew Sorinola.

Zan Vipotnik’s piledriver had earlier given the hosts a first-half lead but Brendan Wiredu headed Plymouth level just before half-time.

Žan Vipotnik | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Swansea 1-0 Plymouthpic.twitter.com/btDgbISpcj — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) August 26, 2025

Having rescued a point for Swansea against Watford at the weekend, Slovenian striker Vipotnik was on the scoresheet again after 22 minutes.

He controlled Marko Stamenic’s pass before unleashing an unstoppable shot from 25 yards that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Vipotnik was then denied by Argyle goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond six minutes before half-time after threatening to make the visitors pay for a poor back pass.

But Plymouth were level on the stroke of half-time. A long searching free-kick from out wide by Sorinola into the box was met at the back post by Wiredu, who shrugged off the attentions of Widell to head beyond Fisher.

Tegan Finn went close for the visitors after the break while Fisher made decent stops to deny Bim Pepple and Lorent Tolaj.

He then made the crucial save in the shootout from Sorinola, before Widell fired the Swans into round three.

