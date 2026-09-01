Swansea see off Watford to go top of Championship

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Swansea moved top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 home win over Watford.

Adam Idah and Eom Ji-sung grabbed first-half goals as Swansea made it 10 points from four games, leapfrogging Charlton and Wolves to take over at the summit.

It also meant Watford lost their unbeaten league record after beating Southampton and drawing against Wrexham and West Ham.

Watford showed plenty of intent throughout but were unable to remedy the situation after a difficult opening half-hour in which Swansea oozed confidence and class.

Before kick-off paid Swansea tribute to their former manager Kenny Jackett, who died in June at the age of 64.

Jackett spent his entire playing career at Watford with 428 appearances for the Hornets and his family were in attendance at Swansea.com Stadium.

Swansea were impressive from the off, with Idah testing Federico Ravaglia and Marko Stamenic heading against a post, with Joseph Opoku unable to force the ball home in a desperate scramble almost on the goal-line.

The visitors’ defence was breached after eight minutes when Stephen Eustaquio, on his home debut after arriving from Porto, released Idah and he had presence of mind to give Eom a tap-in for his second goal in as many games.

Watford cleared their heads for Mattie Pollock and Hector Kyprianou to go close, but Swansea doubled their advantage after 29 minutes.

This time Eom was the creator, cutting in from the left-hand touchline and finding Idah with a delicious reverse pass.

Idah steadied himself as Ravaglia approached and slipped the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs with the minimum of fuss.

Watford hinted at a way back into the contest as Mamadou Doumbia sent a header over and Kyprianou did not get enough purchase on his, and the Hornets also started the second half well.

Swansea should have extended their lead when Melker Wildell fed Eom, but this time the South Korean lacked conviction and Ravaglia rushed out to avert the danger.

Idah’s work-rate was to be admired and the Republic of Ireland striker left the action midway through the second period to a rousing ovation.

Zan Vipotnik replaced Idah, with last season’s Championship top scorer seemingly set to stay at Swansea after summer speculation that he was to leave the club.

Wildell whistled a shot past a post, while Edoardo Bove led a Hornets’ breakout at the other end for Edo Kayembe to blaze over.

The cherry on the Swansea cake was almost applied 10 minutes from time after more slick passing from Vitor Matos’ side found Wildell in a central position 20 yards out.

Wildell’s ferocious strike seemed to be arrowing in, but Ravaglia stuck out a strong right hand to deny the Sweden international his first Swansea goal.

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