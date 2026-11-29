Phil Blanche, Press Association

Swansea claimed the South Wales derby bragging rights with a 3-0 win over Cardiff to return to the Championship play-off places.

Joseph Opoku, Cardiff-born captain Ben Cabango and Zan Vipotnik were on target as Swansea moved up to seventh and five points off the top.

For Cardiff, it was more away-day misery as the search for a win on the road this season continues.

The Bluebirds drop to 19th after a third successive defeat, four points above the relegation zone with Brian Barry-Murphy’s squad looking thin.

Former captain and club great Ashley Williams led Swansea for the third – and probably final – time, with Rosenborg boss Freyr Alexandersson expected to be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City.

Cardiff had not won before a Swansea crowd since 2011, with their only victory there since coming during Covid times.

The contest began at breakneck speed with Opoku finding Ross Stewart for a snapshot that Nathan Trott did well to tip around a post.

Jay Fulton had the ball in the Cardiff net moments later but his close-range effort was ruled out for offside.

Stewart had his header cleared off the line by Joel Bagan, although the ball may have been drifting wide of the far post.

Adam Idah was forced off as Cardiff tried to stem the flow of attacks towards their goal, but the Republic of Ireland striker’s replacement Eom Ji-sung made an instant impact.

Eom slipped in Josh Tymon down the left and his cross was helped on by Stewart. Opoku had been left unmarked to stroke home his fifth goal of the season, and second in successive games, to become Swansea’s top scorer.

Cardiff failed to test Lawrence Vigouroux at all in the first half, with Joel Colwill flashing a volley wide from their best opportunity.

Swansea went close three minutes before the interval after Opoku struck a volley into the ground, the ball rising off the turf for Cabango to test Trott with an instinctive header.

Cardiff began the second half with more intent as Joel Colwill headed over and Calum Scanlon fired wide from 20 yards.

But Swansea’s threat had not subsided and Stewart was unable to sort his feet out from Eom’s pass when well placed.

Cabango had tested Trott following pinball in the Cardiff box before Filip Lissah flicked on Josh Tymon’s corner and the Wales centre-back lashed home into the roof of the net – his third derby goal.

Swansea punished Cardiff again after 69 minutes to send their supporters into dreamland.

Alex Robertson gave the ball away on the edge of his box after good pressing by Fulton and Vipotnik, who had been on the pitch six minutes, found the bottom corner to put the seal on an emphatic win.