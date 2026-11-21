Press Association Sports Reporters

Swindon manager Ian Holloway labelled his side’s performance in their 2-0 defeat at Newport “unforgivable” and “devastating” as supporters called for him to be sacked.

Two first-half goals from County midfielder Aaron Lewis condemned the Robins to a 10th defeat in their last 15 games in all competitions.

The home fans taunted Holloway with chants of “sacked in the morning” and he had to be pulled away from the travelling support at the end of the match as they joined in with calls for the manager’s head.

“It’s devastating,” said Holloway. “I’m bitterly disappointed. Did I expect my team to do that? Not in a million years.

“We’re getting regular mistakes from almost everyone in that backline and in that midfield. We knew what type of game it was going to be. There’s no excuses. I’ve just said to them ‘what an earth do you think you’re doing?’ To start that way? It was so passive it was unforgivable.

“It’s very painful at the minute. It’ll come back at the manager in the end if I listen to all these people [from the stands].

“This is football. I’ve been in it a long time. This is my life.”

Lewis, who returned to Newport in September, scored his first goals in a County shirt since November 2022 as the Welsh side maintained their unbeaten home league record this season.

The first came in the sixth minute as the former Mansfield man reacted quickest when Kion Etete’s shot was blocked and poked in the loose ball with his studs from close range.

The second, 12 minutes later, started with a Cameron Norman free-kick into the area, which was headed back across goal. Lewis was again in the right place and, after his first effort was blocked, he fired in at the second attempt.

Joel McGregor headed onto the bar before half-time and Aaron Drinan went close just after the break, but County held on comfortably.

“I’m very pleased,” said Exiles boss Hayden Mullins. “We knew it would be a tough game with a good atmosphere and the way we started the game and got the early goals was key.

“We put in a good shift in the second half as well and saw out the game. To come out of it with a clean sheet and two goals was great. There are loads of positives. We keep picking up points and we keep building.

“We’re very happy with where we are, but we won’t get carried away. We’ll enjoy this win but we’ll stay grounded and focus on the next game.”