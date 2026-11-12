Taine Basham one of four changes for Wales ahead of New Zealand clash

Press Association Sport Reporters

Steve Tandy has made four changes to the Wales squad for their Nations Championship clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

Taine Basham is set to make his first Wales appearance since the 2024 Guinness Six Nations starting at number eight.

Aaron Wainwright lined-up in the position for last Saturday’s 28-21 win over Japan, but is unavailable for selection due to a minor calf injury.

James Botham starts at blindside flanker, while Adam Beard comes in the second row and in the back line, Gabriel Hamer-Webb will start on the wing for his maiden appearance in the competition.

Tomas Francis is set to be released after sustaining a knee injury during training this week and Keiron Assiratti has been called up to the wider squad.

Looking ahead to the game, Tandy said: “We’re excited for the opportunity we have against New Zealand. It was good to get the win last Saturday, but some elements of our execution weren’t where we wanted.

“We have to go up another level this weekend and be more ruthless. We have one of the best teams in the world coming. We want to be better and put in an 80-minute performance.

“I’m delighted that Taine gets an opportunity this weekend. It’s been a while since his last appearance for Wales but he didn’t give up and has put in a lot of dedication and hard work to get back.

“The way he’s been playing for Cardiff has been great and I’m excited to see him go on Saturday.”