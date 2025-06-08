Talking points as confident Wales prepare to face Belgium in World Cup qualifier

Phil Blanche, PA

Wales head to Belgium for Monday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in a confident mood.

Craig Bellamy extended his unbeaten start as manager to nine games with Friday’s 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein as Wales went top of the group.

These are the main talking points surrounding the Brussels clash at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Bellamy on the attack

Wales boss Bellamy wasted no time in outlining his Brussels battle plan after beating Liechtenstein made it seven points from nine in World Cup qualifying.

“We go there and I’m not camping,” Bellamy said. “I’m not sitting back. It’s not in my make-up. I can’t do it.”

These were bold words from Bellamy, who knows Belgium present the acid test of his Wales reign.

Wilson – from boy to man

Harry Wilson was very much a boy when making his Wales debut in Belgium 12 years ago.

At the age of 16 years and 207 days he became Wales’ youngest-ever player – a record he still holds to this day.

A dozen years on and Wilson is now Wales’ main man, his second-half header against Liechtenstein his fifth goal in seven games since Bellamy took charge.

No Neco real blow for Wales

The only sour note of the Liechtenstein win was the early loss of Neco Williams to injury.

The Nottingham Forest full-back, one of the few Premier League regulars in the Wales squad, has been a stand-out player under Bellamy and will be a real miss in Brussels.

Jay Dasilva replaced Williams on Friday and set up Wilson’s goal with a fine cross, but Ben Davies could revert to left-back in Brussels with Chris Mepham partnering Joe Rodon at the heart of the defence.

‘Difficult’ Doku to haunt Bellamy?

Bellamy coached Jeremy Doku during his time as Anderlecht Under-21 coach and admits the Manchester City winger was “difficult” to work with.

But Bellamy said Doku’s drive was “insane” and that he helped him become a better coach.

Doku has reached the Premier League via Rennes and could now return to haunt Bellamy on the international stage.

Has Belgium’s golden glow faded?

The FIFA world rankings would have it that Belgium are the eighth best team in the world.

But Belgium, who once topped the rankings, have only one win in eight games and began their World Cup campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw in North Macedonia on Friday.

Former Lyon boss Rudi Garcia was perhaps a curious choice to take over as head coach in January, and only a few ageing members of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ such as Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku remain.

