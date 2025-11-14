Talking points as Wales face minnows Liechtenstein

Wales play their penultimate World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein in Vaduz on Saturday.

The Dragons need to beat the group minnows to set up a decider for second place against North Macedonia on Tuesday.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the game at the Rheinpark Stadion.

Wales almost certainly need six points from their final two qualifiers to finish runners-up to Belgium and earn themselves a more favourable draw come the play-offs in March.

But should Wales improve their goal difference by at least six against Liechtenstein – whom they beat 3-0 in Cardiff in June – then drawing with North Macedonia would be enough for second spot.

It would appear to be a remote hope as Wales’ only previous competitive victory by a six-goal margin was back in 1885, an 8-2 thrashing of Ireland in the embryonic British Home Championship.

Bellamy ban

Wales manager Craig Bellamy rarely takes a breather during matches, patrolling the technical area with the same intensity that used to frighten defenders during his playing career.

But Bellamy will be absent from the touchline in Vaduz after picking up his second yellow card in qualification against Belgium last month.

So Bellamy will be in the stands, and what impact that has on his team remains to be seen.

New captain

Injury to Ben Davies means Wales are without their skipper, a model of consistency who won his 100th cap on his last appearance against Belgium. Ethan Ampadu is likely to get the nod to wear the armband over Leeds colleague Joe Rodon.

Ampadu has done the job before in a rather ignominious 4-0 defeat to Slovakia 18 months ago that proved to be Rob Page’s final game in charge, but the 25-year-old is experienced in the role having led Leeds into the Premier League last season.

Do Wales have goal-den touch?

The absence of Harry Wilson through suspension and Kieffer Moore to injury will be welcomed by Liechtenstein, who aim to frustrate Wales in a low defensive block and profit on the break.

Wilson and Moore have provided over 50 per cent of the 17 Wales goals scored in Bellamy’s 14 games in charge.

Wilson tops the charts with six and Moore has three, and the likes of Brennan Johnson, David Brooks and Daniel James must take up the scoring mantle.

Liechtenstein whipping boys

Failing to beat Liechtenstein would be a huge shock – and embarrassment – for Wales. The hosts are 206th out of 210 teams in the FIFA world rankings and have lost 10 games in a row since drawing 0-0 with Gibraltar 13 months ago.

Liechtenstein have yet to score in this current qualifying campaign, losing all six games and conceding 23 goals, but a team made up mostly of part-timers did register in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Montenegro last month.