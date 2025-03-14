Talking points as Wales look to end their losing streak against title-chasing England dismal run

Wales will hope to end a two-year run of defeats in the Six Nations as they take on England in Cardiff on ‘Super Saturday’, in the last match of Matt Sherratt’s three-game spell as interim head coach.

France are clear favourites to win the title, but England are also in contention heading into the Principality Stadium showdown.

Wales target an end to their woes

Wales have not won a Six Nations game since they beat Italy in Rome two years ago – a run of 10 losses – and they need at least a point against England to potentially avoid the wooden spoon for a second successive season.

Another defeat would see them create unwanted history in rugby union’s professional era by becoming the first tier one country to lose 17 Tests on the bounce.

Sherratt’s farewell?

Matt Sherratt took over as Wales interim head coach when Warren Gatland departed after a dire 22-15 defeat against Italy on February 8 and he was adamant it would be for three games only before returning to his day job as Cardiff boss.

But if England are upstaged, there will be a clamour for the Welsh Rugby Union to appoint him as Gatland’s full-time successor.

Roberts to make first pro start on the wing

Scarlets centre Joe Roberts will make his first professional start on the wing, replacing Tom Rogers, who suffered a fractured thumb during the early stages of Wales’ 35-29 defeat against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Sherratt has made one other change from that game, with Aaron Wainwright featuring at blindside flanker. Wainwright’s call-up means captain Jac Morgan switches to his more familiar openside role and Leicester forward Tommy Reffell drops to the replacements’ bench.

Roberts impressed on the wing after going on for Rogers in Edinburgh to win his fourth cap and he has won Sherratt’s vote ahead of other options such as starting Gloucester back Josh Hathaway or moving Max Llewellyn from midfield.

Eyes on the prize

For the first time since 2020, England enter the final round of the Six Nations with a shot at winning the title. They were successful on that occasion, dispatching Italy to become champions, but the odds are stacked against them this weekend.

Steve Borthwick’s men must avoid a Wales ambush in Cardiff while registering a bonus-point win and hope France are stunned by Scotland in Paris. Ireland are also contenders.

The need for speed

Borthwick insists England will go for broke in their pursuit of the title and his audacious team selection reflects this aim. A trio of specialist opensides in the Curry twins and Ben Earl form the back row, while wing Tommy Freeman makes his first Test start at outside centre. Factor in Marcus Smith at full-back and the scope for three playmakers to be in action – Fin Smith as fly-half and George Ford off the bench – and it is a side full of dynamism, prompting Earl to declare “speed wins”.

Mr Versatile

Earl was first used as a ‘hybrid player’ by Borthwick’s predecessor Eddie Jones five years ago but Saturday could emerge as the biggest test of his versatility yet. With Fraser Dingwall present as the only specialist centre, it will be Earl who fills in at 12 in the event of injury to the Northampton man.

Nominally a flanker who can play number eight, his ability to provide midfield cover unlocks the scope to load the bench with six forwards. France’s Oscar Jegou and South Africa’s Kwagga Smith have excelled in the same role for their nations.

