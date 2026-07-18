Tandy admits Wales must tough it out after latest South Africa drubbing

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Steve Tandy admitted Wales are still some way from matching the world’s best after a second scoreless defeat to South Africa in eight months underlined the scale of the challenge facing his side.

Wales were thrashed 43-0 by the Springboks on Saturday and rarely looked like scoring any points in Durban.

The Nations Championship defeat came after South Africa hammered them 73-0 in November, albeit Wales were without their England and France-based players on that occasion as the Cardiff clash was played outside the official Test window.

“It was pretty one-sided when it comes to us defending and getting the ball,” said head coach Tandy.

“Probably the one or two moments we did get an opportunity we weren’t accurate enough, whether there was a knock-on or there was space, we didn’t take (advantage).

“We probably could have been a bit more ruthless when we had three or four penalties in a row, but we didn’t take that.

“South Africa are physical at the breakdown and they’re a well-oiled defensive unit as well. So there’s lots of things we have to get better at and grow our game.

“You’re coming up against the best team, probably one of the most physical in the world. These are experiences we have to go through, unfortunately.”

Wales have played 12 Tests during Tandy’s first year in charge, winning three and losing nine.

Fallen short

Victories have come against Italy, Japan and Fiji, but Wales have fallen well short against top-class opposition.

They have conceded over 50 points against Argentina, France, New Zealand and South Africa and England scored 48 at the Allianz Stadium.

World champions South Africa crossed seven times in Durban through Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Jesse Kriel, Jaco Williams, Herschel Jantjies, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Paul de Villiers.

Only some wayward Springboks’ goal-kicking stopped Wales conceding over 50 again.

Tandy said: “I’m bitterly disappointed with the score but I commend the team around the effort, they stayed in the fight for large parts of the game.

“There were a couple of moments right before half-time and straight after half-time that blows it up a bit more, but there’s massive pride in our players.

“I think there’s been lots of green shoots and building momentum, but again this is the path we’re on and how do we accelerate faster.

“There’s no dead time for us. We’ll go back and reflect, see what we’ve done well, but also where we need to go and how quickly we go there.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.