Tandy hails Barbarians win as ideal Fiji warm-up

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Wales head coach Steve Tandy believes the victory over the Barbarians provided the ideal preparation for next weekend’s Nations Championship opener against Fiji.

Wales secured a 33-31 victory at Twickenham despite being without 13 players based at clubs in England and France because the fixture fell outside World Rugby’s international release window.

The win followed March’s Six Nations success over Italy, giving Wales successive victories for the first time since the 2023 World Cup.

Tandy acknowledged there were areas to improve but was pleased with what his side gained from the contest.

“There’s lots to learn and get better at, but getting the win is great for us,” he said.

“I thought we probably could have put more distance in it in the first half, but it’s a brilliant hit-out for us.

“There was lots to like. I think it’s everything you wanted going into Fiji, because that’s going to be chaotic at times.

“There’s going to be moments that you can be in really good positions and something happens. It’s great preparation.”

Wales now turn their attention to Saturday’s Nations Championship opener against Fiji in Cardiff before travelling to Argentina and South Africa later in the competition.

The match in London also saw the welcome return of several players from injury, including Cardiff lock Teddy Williams, who had not featured since dislocating his foot last October, and Gloucester-bound flanker Jac Morgan, making his first Wales appearance since suffering a shoulder injury against Argentina in November.

Tandy believes the contest provided valuable match sharpness that training alone cannot replicate.

“It’s great for us to get everything live,” he said.

“You can train as much as you want and the boys have worked really hard, but there’s nothing quite like feeling it in this heat against a team that are going to keep the ball, which tests us.

“So, there’ll be lots of lessons to learn. But ultimately it’s great to get minutes for a lot of young boys, too.”

The afternoon also marked an emotional farewell for Wales great George North, who scored two tries after coming off the bench for the Barbarians before landing a conversion with the final kick of his professional career.

The 34-year-old, who scored 47 tries in 121 Tests for Wales and toured twice with the British and Irish Lions, admitted he had not expected to play again after retiring.

“I thought my last game had happened,” North told S4C.

“I had a phone call from Robbie (Deans, Barbarians coach) asking how my body was, he asked me to play and this week has been special.

“I wasn’t ready to be honest when I came on. I was thinking just keep hold of the ball, take a deep breath and go.

“To get the chance to play today with my sons in the crowd who were so excited to see their dad play again.”