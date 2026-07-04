Tandy praises Wales’ ‘outstanding’ six-try Test haul against Fiji

Nation.Cymry staff/agencies

Wales head coach Steve Tandy hailed his side’s “outstanding” display after they ended a near five-year wait to score six tries in a Test match with a 39-24 victory over Fiji.

Jac Morgan crossed twice, with Rhys Carre, Josh Adams, Ryan Elias and Eddie James also scoring as Wales opened their Nations Championship campaign with a bonus-point win in Cardiff.

It was the first time Wales had scored six tries in a Test since another victory over Fiji during the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

Tandy praised both his players’ execution and the impact made by the replacements.

“Scoring six tries is outstanding for the boys and I love it when it comes from set-piece as well,” he said.

“It’s not exactly Fijian-style rugby, but it’s where we know tactically we are going into the game.

“The way the players go about the plan is outstanding and the bench also coming on makes a difference.

“We are getting confidence from putting people on, we know it’s going to kick on.”

After winning just two of their previous 27 Tests – both against Japan – Wales have now recorded three successive victories under Tandy, following wins over Italy in the Six Nations and the Barbarians in an uncapped fixture.

Despite the improving run, the Wales coach insisted there would be no complacency ahead of away Tests against Argentina and South Africa.

“We’re going to savour the win, but we won’t be getting carried away as we’ve now got two unbelievable Tests with limited training,” he said.

“The fight in the group is outstanding. We spoke all week about Fiji having moments and they had more moments than we would have liked.

“But that’s Test match rugby. They’ve got some quality players littered around Europe playing in big teams.

“They’ve got power and pace but I loved the fact our boys kept climbing in and how it got to the back end. We controlled the second half, which was pleasing.”

Captain Dewi Lake said building a winning mentality would be crucial after a difficult period for the national side.

“I know for some boys in that dressing room it’s their first Test match win in a long time – maybe their first Test match win in the jersey at all,” he said.

“So I think building that experience of winning, and that feeling of winning and it becoming a habit for us, is really important as well.”

‘On a roll’

Fiji head coach Senirusi Seruvakula admitted his side had failed to capitalise on their opportunities in the first half.

“We had a lot of opportunities in the first half and we thought we were on a roll,” he said.

“But we were unsettled at times and, full credit to Wales, they deserved that win.”

Fiji were also dealt an injury blow, with centre Semi Radradra and prop Tim Hoyt both ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after suffering injuries requiring surgery.