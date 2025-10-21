Taylor shining for Scarlets back on South African soil

Simon Thomas

Jarrod Taylor’s rugby career will come full circle when he lines up against the Hollywoodbets Sharks in Durban this weekend.

It was at the Hollywoodbets Sharks that he began his journey into the professional game, linking up with their Academy while still at school.

That proved to be a brief stay ahead of a move to Cape Town to play for Western Province in the Currie Cup while studying at Stellenbosch University.

Then, in February 2024, he took the big step of heading for Wales to sign for the Scarlets.

Now the 24-year-old flanker is back in South Africa and ready to take on the Hollywoodbets Sharks this Saturday afternoon, with both teams looking for a first win of the season in the BKT URC.

He will go into the game having just produced arguably his best performance for the Scarlets in last weekend’s clash with the Lions in Johannesburg.

All-action

Wearing No. 6, he put in nine carries, ten tackles, and pulled off four turnovers in a real all-action display.

At 6ft 2ins and 15st 8lbs, he is not the biggest blindside, but he has other attributes that make him a hard man to pin down.

“I try to beat people with my feet and speed and look for offloads,” he says.

“As long as I can make an impact, then I am happy. I have just got to put my best foot forward.”

Taylor was born in East London on the south eastern coast of South Africa and took up rugby at a very young age.

“I started playing when I was about five of six,” he said.

“My dad played club rugby and he was the one that got me into it. He was always at my games.

“My uncle played quite a bit as well. Like most families in South Africa, everyone loves rugby, so that’s just sort of the way you go.

“I actually started off as a prop and then moved to back row/lock from when I was 11.”

Heroes

Growing up, his heroes were all back row men – Schalk Burger, Richie McCaw, Keiran Read – and that was to become his position of choice, with his obvious talent soon being recognised.

While attending Selborne College in East London, he represented South Africa Schools two years in a row and that led to a spot with the Sharks where he spent three months in the Academy during his final year in school.

Then came a three-year spell with Western Province ahead of the move to the Scarlets.

He made 20 appearances for the West Wales region last season, but had just the five starts.

Now, though, he looks to be making a real breakthrough, starting their last two games and excelling against the Lions.

Reflecting on his time with the Scarlets, he says: “The people have been lovely. Everyone is really friendly in Wales and accommodating, so it’s been quite nice.

“The Scarlets boys are all really good, so it’s been nice to get to know them. I have made some really good friends.”

Diehard fans

Comparing the passion for rugby in Wales with that in South Africa, he says: “I think it’s very much the same. Maybe I would even give it to the Welsh people a bit more.

“They are proper diehard fans. I haven’t experienced anything like that before. South Africans are as well, but as soon as the teams aren’t doing really well, a lot of people will just stop watching, whereas in Wales, even when the teams are struggling, there are still people really pushing for them, which is nice to see.

“I remember when we beat the Bulls last season, the crowd was unbelievable and that was what got us over the line. It was a really good atmosphere and the singing just pushes you forward.”

Taylor offers real versatility, having played at lock in the past and being comfortable right across the back row.

“I am easy. I am happy to go anywhere,” he says.

“I think I probably play my best rugby at 6. That’s where I have played for most of my career, but I can play 8 or 7 as well.”

Different cultures

As for his thoughts on the BKT URC, he says: “You are going to so many different countries and playing so many different teams and seeing so many different cultures.

“Most of the boys in our team would probably never get to go to South Africa if it wasn’t to play and they all love it here.

“Then players coming over from South Africa to Europe on tour experience so many different things. It’s quite unique.”

Taylor has clearly settled in well with the Scarlets, so where will his loyalties lie when Wales take on the Springboks at the Principality Stadium next month?

“For now, I am still supporting South Africa, but if Wales are playing any other team, I want them to win because I have got a lot of mates playing for them now,” he replies.