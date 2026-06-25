Teddy Williams returns from eight-month absence for Wales against Barbarians

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Cardiff second-rower Teddy Williams returns from an eight-month absence for Wales’ summer opener against the Barbarians.

The 25-year suffered a dislocated foot in October and is among eight changes from the side that ended Wales’ three-year winless Six Nations streak against Italy in March.

Wales are without their English and French-based players for Saturday’s uncapped fixture as it falls outside World Rugby’s designated international window.

Four uncapped players – props Rhys Barratt and Ben Warren, second row Ryan Woodman and back row Harrison Keddie – are among the replacements for an Allianz Stadium double-header that also sees Wales Women take on the Barbarians.

“We’ve had a good block of training building towards this game and are excited to get our summer underway on Saturday,” said head coach Steve Tandy, whose side face Nations Championship matches against Fiji, Argentina and South Africa in July.

“I’m delighted for Rhys, Ben, Ryan and Harrison, who are all in-line to make their first senior appearance for Wales.

“The Barbarians will present a good challenge for us. They have lots of skilful players and I’m sure it’ll be a high pace game with lots of offloads.

“That in turn will be a great preparation for us as we head into the Nations Championship and playing Fiji the week after.

“The more games we play the more consistent we can be. We’re looking to pick up where we left off in the Six Nations and continue to build and improve as a group.”

Wales: B Murray, T Rogers, E James, J Hawkins, E Mee (all Scarlets), D Edwards, K Hardy (Ospreys); G Thomas, D Lake (both Ospreys), D Lewis (Dragons), B Carter (Dragons), T Williams (Cardiff), T Plumtree (Scarlets), J Morgan (Ospreys), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), R Barratt (Cardiff), B Warren (Ospreys), R Woodman (Dragons), H Keddie (Dragons), R Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), S Costelow (Scarlets), M Grady (Cardiff).