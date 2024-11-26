Tendayi Darikwa own goal snatches Wrexham victory against Lincoln

Tendayi Darikwa’s second-half own goal was enough to give promotion-chasing Wrexham a 1-0 home win over Lincoln.

The Imps, beaten by leaders Wycombe last weekend, frustrated Phil Parkinson’s second-placed side until the 67th minute.

But George Dobson’s incisive run and pass gave skipper James McClean the chance to cross into the penalty area where the ball was eventually deflected past goalkeeper George Wickens by the unlucky Darikwa.

Wrexham have now collected 25 points from their opening nine league games in front of their own fans, with Huddersfield the only side to deny them maximum points.

By contrast, Lincoln have not won a Football League game on the Dragons’ home turf since 2002.

Paudie O’Connor’s 11th-minute header almost broke the deadlock but the Imps’ captain was denied by Callum Burton’s save.

Wrexham hit back and defender Lewis Brunt headed a McClean free-kick onto the top of the crossbar.

Wickens kept out Ollie Palmer’s header as the stalemate persisted but could not prevent his team-mate’s game-changing own goal.

