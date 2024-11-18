‘Terrifying’ Carnyx to be sounded at Wales’ clash with Iceland

David Owens

When Wales take to the pitch in tomorrow evening’s Nations League showdown with Iceland they will be heading into battle for all three points.

Fittingly then for the very first time there will be a new addition to the pre-match build up, an ancient Celtic instrument – the Carnyx, which possesses one of the most terrifying sounds you will ever hear.

Sounded by Celtic warriors heading into battle against the Romans, its frightening siren was deployed in warfare to intimidate and scare the enemy. Around 12ft long its height allowed it to be heard above the heads of those engaged in combat.

The Football Association of Wales, thanks to money donated by the international squad, enlisted the services of the world’s leading maker of the Carnyx, a talented metalsmith based in Belgium to create the horn which will make its first appearance during the build-up to tomorrow night’s game.

The genesis of how the FAW and the Cymru players were so captivated by the idea of bringing a slice of Celtic history into the modern day, can be traced back 12 months.

In November 2023 a video appeared on social media showing this ancient instrument being performed at the Interceltic Festival in Lorient. One Wales fan suggested The Red Wall’s house band The Barry Horns should commandeer one to use at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Horns loved the idea, but the cost of a quality handcrafted instrument which costs between £2,000-3,000 was prohibitive.

However, the team at the FAW who have made the matchday experience at the Cardiff City Stadium such a culturally enriching experience also saw the video and were similarly taken with it. Importantly, so were the players who have totally bought into the cultural identity of Welsh football.

When the FAW informed the senior squad, they immediately agreed to foot the bill out of their playing fund.

Fast forward 12 months and now a beautifully designed Carnyx has been handcrafted and ready to lead Wales into battle against Iceland. It’s hoped it will inspire the team and fans, while becoming a regular feature of the matchday experience alongside Yma o Hyd, Zombie Nation and, of course, the always incredible Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

Happily for The Barry Horns, it is one of their number who has learned to master this particularly unique horn, and will be playing it close to kick-off at the stadium.

The FAW say that the Carnyx is yet another example of how the matchday experience at the Cardiff City Stadium is such a unique one in world football, showing respect for culture and history, and adapting it for the modern day.

As for The Barry Horns. Speaking to Nation Cymru when the idea was first bandied about, they said: “Cymru seems to be the forgotten Celtic nation, so it’s time to remind the world who we are with a battle cry that’ll resonate through the ages!”

The FAW is advising fans to get to their seats early to experience what is sure to be a thrilling pre-match build-up.

Just imagine a Carnyx sounding as the teams walk out at the Cardiff City Stadium, summoning our Welsh football warriors into battle.

We can’t wait for tomorrow’s game!

If the reaction from Wales’ fans to the idea a year ago is any measure, there will be many fans thrilled with the news

KNOW YOUR CARNYX

The Carnyx is a war instrument used by the Celts, between c.300 BC and c. AD 200.

It is a type of bronze trumpet with an elongated S shape, held so that the long straight central portion is vertical and the short mouthpiece end section and the much wider bell were horizontal in opposed directions. The bell is styled in the shape of the head of an open-mouthed boar, dragon or other animal.

It is said the Carnyx was used in warfare, to incite troops to battle and intimidate opponents, the instrument’s significant height allowed it to be heard over the heads of the warriors in battles.

It is played upright, with the long central portion vertical and the bell and mouthpiece horizontal in opposite directions.

It is typically 12 feet long.

The Carnyx’s sound is modified and amplified by the vibrations of the bell.

