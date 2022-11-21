The brilliant images of a group of fans dressed as the Cymru squad

When the Cymru squad departed for the World Cup, their smart casual look inspired many fans to seek out the outfits designed by Marks & Spencer.

One particular group of fans took it one step further and dressed like the squad in their M&S threads to undertake their own journey to Qatar.

Alex Roan and his mates were pictured at Cardiff Airport posing for a squad photo much in the style that Robert Page’s men did when their World Cup outfits were unveiled.

However, it appears that Alex and his friends’ plan almost fell throiugh at the last minute.

“When the photos of the squad came out, someone in our group chat jokingly said we should get the same jackets,” said Alex. “Next thing we knew, one of the boys was down Cardiff M&S putting an order in for 10 of the jackets. When picking them up, only 7 had arrived… 3 of them were the wrong ones…blue England jackets… so they had to reorder the rest in, arriving in store 11am, and we had to leave for the airport at 11.30. Luckily, order was right this time.”

In a tribute to Aaron Ramsey’s new hair colour, several of Alex’s squad also dyed their hair blonde in tribute to the midfield maestro.

“Well a few of us wanted to do it during Euro 2016 when Rambo got his done but never got around to it,” said the 30-year-old from Llandough. “When we saw he did it again for Qatar a couple of us jumped at the chance. Someone at the airport shouted Rambo as we walked past.”

It appears that the Cymru crew have also made soem new friends on their travels.

“Staff on Qatar airlines were loving us, and we were teaching them Welsh words whilst flying over Baghdad,” said Alex.”We’re in our apartment in Doha and ready for a big day!”

All products are available online and in-store now and these are the links to the items of clothing you need…

AUTOGRAPH

Cotton Blend Overshirt

AUTOGRAPH

Cotton Blend Zip Pocket Joggers

AUTOGRAPH

Premium Cotton T-shirt

M&S COLLECTION

Textured Jersey Jacket

AUTOGRAPH

Slim Fit Italian Stretch Chinos

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

