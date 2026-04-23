The England World Cup winner loving life in Cardiff

Simon Thomas

From north to south Wales via the best part of a decade across the border in England, it’s been quite the rugby journey for George Nott.

It’s one which now finds him plying his second row trade with Cardiff Rugby, where he has become a key figure within the squad since switching from Dragons RFC last summer.

He has made 16 appearances this season and is set to have an important role to play once more on Friday night when Cardiff take on fellow BKT United Rugby Championship Play-Off hopefuls the Ospreys at the Arms Park in a huge derby clash.

Born in Bodelwyddan in Denbighshire, Nott grew up in Llandudno, half an hour away along the north Wales coast. He started out playing rugby with Mold RFC, but his time studying at the King’s School in Chester saw a change of club and country.

“A lot of my friends played for Chester rugby club – about 20 minutes away across the border – so I played for them,” he explains. “I credit the club for a lot of the success I have had and the career I have had. I love going back there and watching the boys play.”

So, was he always a second row?

“No-one is always a second row!” he replies. “Surprisingly enough, I started on the wing. Then I moved forward the slower I got! First back row, then second row. I just enjoyed being on the pitch.”

Given where he started out, is he perhaps a frustrated back?

“No, not at all,” he insists. “I can’t think of anything worse than being out there. I love playing in the forwards.”

At 16, Nott joined Sale Sharks, making his first team debut against Munster in the Champions Cup in January 2015, aged 19. Representative honours followed, but with the red rose rather than the three feathers on his chest, as he started all five games for England as they won the 2016 U20s World Championship.

Packing down on the blindside flank, he joined the likes of Jack Willis, Will Stuart, Joe Marchant, Max Malins, Harry Randall and future Welsh international Johnny Williams as Ireland were beaten 45-21 in the final at Sale’s AJ Bell Stadium, with Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter, Jacob Stockdale, James Ryan and Max Deegan among the opposition.

The following year, he made his Premiership debut against Newcastle and he was to make 36 appearances for Sale in all before moving on to join London Irish in 2019.

He established himself as a regular during his three years with the Exiles, playing 62 games, primarily at lock, before returning to the land of his birth by signing for the Dragons in 2022.

“I always knew I would come back to play rugby in Wales one day,” he said. “I loved my time in the Premiership and it was tough to close the door on it, but I always knew I would return at some point and it just felt like the right time.”

Valuable acquisition

Now, after a three season stint and 42 appearances with the Dragons, he has headed down the road to join Cardiff. The 30-year-old has proved to be a valuable acquisition, stepping up to the plate as a near permanent starter following the serious foot injury to Wales international Teddy Williams.

Reflecting on his move to the Arms Park, he says: “It’s been really good, really positive for me. It was nice not having to upsticks and move the family. I’ve been able to stay in the area and I’m loving living back in Wales. It’s been great here. They are a really welcoming bunch of lads. I knew a lot of them already, having been a stone’s throw down the road.

“I have really enjoyed working with the team here and the club as a whole. It’s a great club with a lot of history and I’m honoured to be a part of it. There is a DNA to the club, the way it is run, the way the team plays. I am really grateful for the opportunity to be here and I want to add on and off the pitch. I think it’s really important to invest in a club. It’s something I’ve always tried to do. I am 100 per cent in and looking to have an impact. I try to add what I can in terms of experience.”

He continued: “I knew from playing against Cardiff and watching them play that the players enjoy what they are doing. It’s a fun style of rugby, it’s entertaining. We are usually a fun team to watch, but we have also shown grit.

‘Tight knit’

“It’s a real tight knit group. It’s not cliquey, it’s not a group split into little groups, it’s one big group, all one big togetherness. There’s also a great atmosphere created here on game day by the supporters.”

While enjoying Cardiff’s entertaining playing style, the 6ft 6ins,18st 8lbs Nott is also a man who makes no bones about loving the set-piece, with scrum, line-out and maul being very much his bread and butter.

“I really enjoy set-piece and I really value it,” he said. “I think it’s a real weapon. Not every team utilises set-piece as much as I think they should. I love lineouts. I think it’s a huge part of the game and it’s an area I feel I can really add value. I also look to bring a lot of work-rate and line speed and just be whatever the team needs.”