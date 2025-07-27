The greatest Cymru team that never was

There are plenty of players who could have, would have or should have represented Cymru over the years. Ahead of the new season and the FAW’s 150th anniversary in 2026, and complementing Leon Barton’s “The best Welsh XI to never play for Wales” article, Iwan Williams assembles his alternative Cymru team

There are those who represented Cymru at senior level, and there are those who did not. And for the latter, the reasons range from injuries, being overlooked by selectors or managers, a loss of form, or never had any intention to wear the red shirt.

Some represented Cymru at youth level, some represented other countries and some never won international honours.

Composed of players from different eras and backgrounds, the alternative Cymru XI is a team with plenty of talent and experience:

In goal, Ian Walker. With father Mike (a Norwich and Everton manager in the nineties) from Colwyn Bay, Ian could have represented Cymru. A Premier League regular with Spurs throughout the nineties, Ian would have competed with Neville Southall and Paul Jones for the No.1 shirt. Watford born Ian won four England caps between 1995 and 2004.

As reserve keepers, Ken Jones and Chris Maxwell. Aberdare born Ken was part of the Cymru 1958 World Cup squad, played for Cardiff, Scunthorpe and Charlton, but was never capped. Ken passed away in 2013. Chris was unlucky not to represent Cymru at senior level. Having won caps at age grade level, Chris was called up before Euro 2016, but didn’t feature as Danny Ward recovered from injury. Having retired recently, Chris represented a number of clubs, including Wrexham, Preston, Hibs and Blackpool.

In defence, Rob Jones, Gwyn Jones, Ken Barton and David Hughes. Wrexham born Rob Jones was a Premier League regular with Liverpool throughout the nineties. Opting for an international career with England, right back Rob was capped eight times between 1992 and 1995. Llandwrog born Gwyn Jones played for Wolves and Bristol Rovers in the fifties and sixties. Despite playing four games in Wolves’ First Division title success in 1958/59, Gwyn was never capped. Gwyn ended his playing career with Porthmadog, and passed away in 2020.

Caernarfon born Ken Barton was a full back who played for Spurs, Millwall and Luton in the sixties. And like Gwyn Jones, Ken was another one who was very unlucky not to play for Cymru. Ken played once during Spurs’ First Division title success in 1960/61, a contribution made as Cliff Jones and Terry Medwin starred in Bill Nicholson’s side. Ken passed away in 1982 at the age of 44. David Hughes played seven Premier League games for Aston Villa in 1996/97, yet never received a Cymru cap. David went on to play for Shrewsbury and Cardiff City but suffered several injuries throughout his career. David is currently the manager of Newport County.

Morgan Fox

Defensive alternatives include Frederick Green, Morgan Fox and the Australian duo of Rhys Williams and Gethin Jones. Frederick Green was born in Wrexham and won the FA Cup with Oxford University in 1874, and with Wanderers in 1878. He won one England cap in 1876.

A reliable defender with Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke and QPR in recent years, Morgan Fox has been very unlucky not to win a senior cap. Perth born Rhys played for Cymru Under 21s, was called up to the senior squad by John Toshack in 2008, but never played.

With over 140 games for Middlesbrough, he won fourteen caps for Australia between 2009 and 2013. Gethin was also born in Perth, but was raised in Porthmadog and speaks Cymraeg. He also represented Cymru Under 21s, made the bench for Cymru’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia in 2017, but never played. Currently with MK Dons, Gethin now plays for Australia, and to date has six caps.

In midfield, Emlyn Hughes, Owen Hargreaves and Kevin Sheedy. Emlyn Hughes was born in Barrow-in-Furness, but father Fred was from Llanelli and played rugby union and league. Emlyn was a legendary player for Liverpool, making 665 appearances and winning four First Division titles, the FA Cup in 1974, and European Cup in 1977 and 1978. Ending his playing career with Swansea, Emlyn won 62 caps for England between 1969 and 1980, and passed away in 2004.

Owen Hargreaves was born in Calgary but with his mother from Rhyl, he played three games for Cymru Under 19s in the 1998 Milk Cup in Northern Ireland (alongside Matthew Jones). Eligible for Canada and Cymru, Owen opted for England thanks to his Bolton born father, and won 42 caps between 2001 and 2008. He played over 200 games for Bayern Munich before shorter spells with Manchester United and City.

Builth Wells

Kevin Sheedy was born in Builth Wells in 1959. Despite this, he opted to play for the Republic of Ireland thanks to his Irish born father. Kevin won 46 caps between 1984 and 1993, with the last of his nine goals against Cymru in Dublin in 1993. An Everton legend throughout the eighties, Kevin won the First Division title twice, the FA Cup in 1984, and European Cup Winners Cup in 1985.

There is no doubt that Kevin would have made an invaluable contribution to the Cymru sides of Mike England and Terry Yorath. Kevin is not the only Cymru born player to represent another nation: Bert Evans (USA), Paul James and John Hughes (Canada), Phil Evans (South Africa), Mika Chunuonsee (Thailand), Theo Wharton (St Kitts & Nevis), Nat Jarvis (Antigua & Barbuda), Curtis Jemmett-Hutson (Barbados) and Finn Surman (Aotearoa/New Zealand) all won senior caps elsewhere.

There are other options in midfield. With twenty five Premier League games for QPR between 1992 and 1995, Michael Meaker, who played for Cymru Under 21s, was very unlucky not to receive a senior cap. Other names for consideration are John Elsworthy, George Baker, Terry Venables and David Jones.

John Elsworthy and George Baker were part of the Cymru 1958 World Cup squad, but didn’t travel to Sweden. Nant-y-deri born John played 435 games for Ipswich between 1949 and 1965. Maerdy born George played for Plymouth, Shrewsbury and Barry. Surprisingly, neither were capped. John passed away in 2009, and George in 2024.

Terry Venables was born in Dagenham but was eligible for Cymru thanks to his mother from Cwmclydach. Terry played for Chelsea, Spurs, QPR and Crystal Palace, and won two England caps in 1964. He went on to manage a number of teams, including Crystal Palace, Barcelona, Spurs and England, and was reportedly the FAW’s choice to succeed Bobby Gould as Cymru manager in 1999. Terry passed away in 2023.

Southport born David Jones played for Wrexham and Manchester United youth, and went on to represent a number of clubs, including Wolves, Wigan and Burnley. Although eligible for Cymru thanks to his Welsh father, David played once for England Under 21s in 2004. David is currently back with Wrexham as first team coach.

Out wide on the wings, Bryan Orritt and Kenny Morgans. Caernarfon born Bryan played for Bangor, Birmingham and Middlesbrough in the fifties and sixties. Despite playing in the 1960 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup Final for Birmingham against Barcelona (a 0-0 first leg at St Andrew’s) and scoring in the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup Final for Birmingham against Roma (a 2-2 first leg in St Andrew’s), becoming one of the first Welsh players to feature in a European finals game, Bryan never played for Cymru beyond the Under 23 team. He ended his playing career in South Africa and stayed there until his death in 2014.

Busby Babe

Swansea born Kenny Morgans was a Busby Babe, and made his Manchester United debut in December 1957 as an eighteen year old. Hugely promising and a star in United’s youth team, Kenny was destined for great things. However, Kenny was injured in the Munich air disaster on 6th February 1958. He was the youngest player involved in the disaster and the last survivor (one of only 21 survivors) to be rescued from the aeroplane. He returned to United’s first team before the end of the season, however the tragedy had a significant impact on his life, and he never reached the same levels again.

Whilst he was very fortunate to survive the disaster, the incident deprived him of his huge footballing talent. We’ll never know, but a teenage Kenny could have starred in United’s first team and follow Jimmy Murphy to Sweden as part of Cymru’s squad for the 1958 FIFA World Cup.

Kenny went on to play for Swansea Town in 1961, and later Newport County and Barry Town. He passed away in 2012.

At centre forward, Steven Naismith. Although his father was born in RAF St Athan, Steven Naismith is as Scottish as they come. Born in Irvine, Steven played for Kilmarnock, Rangers and Hearts in Scotland, and Everton and Norwich in England. He won 51 caps for Scotland between 2007 and 2019, scoring ten goals.

Attacking options in reserve include Jimmy Singer, Carl Griffiths, Sean McCarthy and Kurt Nogan. Cefn Hengoed born Jimmy played for Newport, Birmingham and Bournemouth. During his time with Birmingham he played in the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup Final against Roma (a 2-0 second leg defeat in Rome), playing with Terry Hennessey and Bryan Orritt. And just like Bryan, Jimmy played in a European final but never received a Cymru cap. Jimmy passed away in 2010.

With eighteen Premier League games for Manchester City between 1993 and 1995, Carl Griffiths was very unlucky not to win a senior cap, having represented Cymru Under 21s and Cymru B.

Bridgend born Sean McCarthy scored goals regularly for a number of Football League clubs in the eighties and nineties, including Swansea, Plymouth, Bradford and Oldham. Kurt Nogan was also a regular scorer in the Football League in the nineties, representing Brighton, Burnley, Preston and others. Unlike brother Lee, Kurt was never capped at senior level.

Supporters of the Welsh clubs will stand up for their favourites for inclusion. Cardiff City fans might mention defender Scott Young and striker Carl Dale. Young made the Cymru bench for the Czechia friendly in 2002, but never played. Colwyn Bay born Carl was a regular scorer for Cardiff in the nineties. Ben Turner played for Cardiff in the 2012 League Cup final, was eligible for Cymru thanks to his Welsh grandparents but admitted – admirably – that he didn’t feel Welsh in any way.

Newport County fans might argue for defender Linden Jones and midfielder Mike Flynn. Linden played for Newport in the eighties and nineties and also represented Cardiff and Reading. Mike, Newport manager between 2017 and 2021, had four spells with the club as a player and also played for Wigan, Gillingham, Bradford and others.

Swansea City fans might put the case forward for defender Wyndham Evans, midfielder Jonathan Coates and striker James Thomas. Wyndham played nearly 400 games for Swansea between 1971 and 1985, but was never capped. Jonathan made 280 appearances for the Swans in the nineties and noughties, and represented Cymru Under 21s and Cymru B. James started his career with Blackburn, played for four clubs on loan before heading to Swansea. Best remembered for his hat-trick against Hull that kept the Swans in the Football League in 2003, James played regularly for Cymru Under 21s but never won a senior cap.

Wrexham fans might stand up for the inclusion of midfielder Waynne Phillips, striker Steve Watkin and – more recently – striker Paul Mullin. Aside from a short spell with Stockport, Caernarfon born Waynne played for Wrexham between 1989 and 2003. Steve played for Wrexham throughout the nineties, and is best remembered for his late winner in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Arsenal in 1992. Steve also played for Swansea. The goalscoring exploits of Paul are well known, and played out to a global audience thanks to the success of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and three successive promotions. Born in Litherland and currently with Wigan on loan, Paul is eligible thanks to his Welsh grandmother.

Could Michael Owen and Ryan Shawcross have represented Cymru? Yes, but not until 2009. The same applies to Ryan Giggs and England. The Home Nations agreed to an education clause, whereby a player could represent one of the Home Nations if they had been educated there.

Both Owen and Shawcross attended Flintshire schools and therefore would have been eligible for Cymru. Owen however retired from England duty in 2008 with 89 caps and forty goals, and Shawcross’ horror tackle on Aaron Ramsey in 2010 meant a Cymru career was unlikely. He won one England cap in 2012. Andy Dorman, another Flintshire schoolboy, won three Cymru caps thanks to the rule change.

David Johnson, Brennan’s father, received a Cymru call up in 1999, but didn’t play due to injury. It later transpired that David, then an Ipswich striker, wasn’t eligible due to a Home Nations agreement in 1993, limiting his options to England and Jamaica. Also pursued by Scotland, David won four caps for Jamaica in 1999.

Whilst some of them dreamed of pulling on the red shirt and achieving the highest honour, others never even considered it. And whilst they played in different times and had different experiences throughout their short or long careers, what they all have in common is that they never won a senior Cymru cap, which leaves us supporters to wonder what might have been.

Alternative Cymru XI: Ian Walker, Rob Jones, Gwyn Jones, Ken Barton, David Hughes, Emlyn Hughes, Owen Hargreaves, Kevin Sheedy, Bryan Orritt, Kenny Morgans, Steven Naismith

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

