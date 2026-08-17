The hilarious exchange between Jack Grealish and a Cardiff City fan

Nation.Cymru staff

So there you are trying to take in a game of football to support a friend, but you also happen to be one of the most famous footballers in the UK.

When the TV cameras caught Manchester City’s Jack Grealish in the stands at the Cardiff City Stadium at the Cardiff v Wrexham match, social media went into overdrive wondering if either of the Welsh sides were about to pull off the most audacious signing of the summer by securing Grealish’s signature.

However, the reality was somewhat rather more sober. The England winger was in fact there to support his best mate in football, the Bluebirds’ striker Callum Robinson – the pair having come through the ranks at Aston Villa together and remained great friends ever since.

The 30-year-old star’s presence at the game did prompt a brilliant exchange with a fan and the player.

Leaving his seat at the end of an absorbing 1-1 draw between the Welsh sides, the fan leaned over a balcony and shouted ‘Jack!’ attracting his attention, as he looked up.

The supporter then followed this up with: “Is this permanent or just a loan move?”

With a broad smile across his face, Grealish played along replying: “I don’t know yet!”

“Jack, is this a permanent deal or just a loan move?”@JackGrealish “not sure yet!” pic.twitter.com/YebtbjgTu1 — Cardiff Classic Shirts (@ClassicshirtCDF) August 17, 2026

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