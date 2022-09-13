The incredible Wales football film soundtracked by Michael Sheen’s speech

It’s the speech everyone is raving about.

Michael Sheen’s raucous Welsh rallying cry is the talk of social media having been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.

Such was its impact that Wales manager Robert Page today revealed he and the Wales squad would like to invite the actor to join them in Qatar – presumably as Head Coach of Motivational Speaking.

Page and his players are keen to meet the Damned United and Frost/Nixon star, saying the presence of the Port Talbot-raised actor in Qatar can help them at the World Cup in November.

“He’s coming to the first (World Cup) game with me,” said Page, speaking after signing a new four-year contract that sees him in charge of Wales for the 2024 European Championship and 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns.

“It’s fantastic. I well up every time I watch it. I’d been in a meeting in Cardiff and my phone was going mad so I knew something significant had happened.

“When I watched it, wow, (I was) very emotional.

“Personally I want to thank him for doing that. I want to let him know that I appreciate what he’s done there. Because we’re on the map, but he’s taken it to another level for us.

“I’ve already had messages from the players… they want to get him in straightaway, absolutely.”

Now those incendiary, inspirational words have been set to an incredible film created by the people behind forthcoming Welsh football festival Wal Goch.

And if this doesn’t get you running through a wall, you really need to check your pulse!

Find out more about the Wal Goch Festival HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

