The inspirational story of the sisters blazing a trail in Welsh football

A new film celebrating diversity through football has been released to mark Wales’s women’s team reaching the finals of Euro 2025.

Cymru, Culture, Courage follows two trailblazing Muslim sisters who are both fully qualified to coach and to referee teams.

Growing up in Cardiff, Eleeza Khan didn’t think it was possible to become a football referee. There was no one who looked like her, wearing a hijab, doing it. But she and her sister Rosheen are now Wales’ first female Muslim referees and coaches and describe themselves as ‘football activists’.

Documentary film

Expo’r Wal Goch worked with up and coming director, Aaliyah MacKay, to produce a short documentary film that celebrates the inspirational sisters’ contribution to breaking barriers, changing perceptions and inspiring young women of all communities to participate in the beautiful game.

Aaliyah said, “At the heart of Cymru, Culture, Courage are questions of equality, diversity and inclusion. By showing how two Muslim women have taken the initiative and challenged stereotypes, we want to show young people, and men and women, that there is no single footballing ‘type.’ It is not just a man’s game, it belongs to all of us.”

Rosheen Khan said, “In South Asian culture you don’t see many men or women in football and we want to create a legacy in the game and inspire people like us to take part in football and take a lead role.”

The sisters got into refereeing by chance in 2022 when they happened to be in Cardiff’s Grange Pavilion community centre when football taster sessions were being offered. Rosheen remembers that they didn’t even have proper football boots for their first session, just their regular trainers.

They both then attended a summer festival and were encouraged to take it further through the Football Association of Wales.

Eleeza said, “I think a big part of the work that we do is about pushing past the feelings of doubt and realising that maybe this space is for us too.” She says that they want to create opportunities that their parents and grandparents never had.

The sisters say that their most rewarding sessions are when they go back to their old primary school to coach the children. They are both also now members of the FAW Youth Council which discusses grassroots football and how to encourage more people from across Wales to get involved in the game.

Cymru, Culture, Courage is a celebration of these two remarkable young women and of the legacy they are building in the game of football in Wales and beyond. We meet the sisters and their mother at home in Cardiff’s Grangetown area where they speak openly about the challenges they faced and the sometimes mixed response they received. We then follow them onto the pitch to see them refereeing.

Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund

The film is funded by the Welsh Government’s Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund.

Minister for Sport and Culture, Jack Sargeant, said, “This inspiring film showcases how Eleeza and Rosheen are breaking barriers and changing perceptions in Welsh football. Their remarkable journey epitomises the inclusive, diverse sport we want football to be across Wales.

“As Cymru’s women make history with their first Euros qualification, stories like the Khan sisters’ remind us that sport truly belongs to everyone.”

Celebrating the women’s Euros and Wales’ historic first qualification, Cymru, Culture, Courage will then be shown at fans’ ‘Watch parties’ all over Wales on the day of Cymru’s Euro matches. If you want to see the film, keep a close eye on social media. Check out the #TeamWales #TîmCymru hashtags and @walgochfest on Insta for news of screenings all summer long.

