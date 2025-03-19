The ‘missing’ Paul Mullin posters appearing around Wrexham

They are usually the sole preserve of lost pets, but missing posters emblazoned with the image of Dragons’ striker Paul Mullin have started to appear around Wrexham.

It’s been a season to forget so far for the goal ace who has fired the club to two successive promotions and become a legend amongst the club’s global fanbase.

However, with Mullin now regularly missing out on matchday squads, fans are asking just what is happening with the former stuck-on starter with the poster which reads: ‘If found please return urgently to Phil Parkinson at the Cae Ras’.

The Mullin poster was spotted by the keen-eyed editors at the Wrexham Is The Game newsletter on Substack.

Posting in their latest missive they wrote:

‘As the old saying goes, many a true word has been pasted on a lamppost in jest. Loads of these have been placed around Wrexham, with this one appearing across from the club on Crispin Lane.

“Mullin didn’t travel on Saturday. But he’s been busy and answered this tweet “You all must have heard the rumours yourselves. Arguments between Mullin and Parky. Mullin calling RandR (Rob and Ryan) to complain. Anything to it?” Mulls called it all ‘nonsense’ on X.

‘Does he mean the Parky spat, or calling Ryan and Rob? Or all of it? There’s plenty of rumour that the spat with Parky is real. Phoning Ryan and Rob? Less so.’

At the minute new January signings Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez have pushed Mullin and his former strike partner Ollie Palmer further down the pecking order, and with forwards Steven Fletcher and Jack Marriott regulars on the substitutes bench, the road back for Mullin looks bleak.

There have rumours that the goal ace, who has scored 110 goals since joining Wrexham in the summer of 2021, has fallen out with Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson, although as mentioned Mullin dismissed those rumours as ‘rubbish’ in a post on X on the weekend.

When questioned about Mullin’s absence Parkinson insisted both he and Ollie Palmer have a part to play in the club’s promotion push.

“We’ve had three strikers on the bench a couple of times but recently I’ve gone with two because Elliot Lee has also been on the bench, and he has played up front as well,” the Reds’ boss told the Wrexham Leader.

“We’ve just got to make sure that we get the balance of the bench right which is absolutely key for us and every day, we continue to monitor the lads and look at everyone training. Who’s looking sharp, who’s looking ready.”

He added: “The lads out of the team like Mulls and Ollie, who have both made significant contributions for us, they’re right with the group training hard every day and waiting for the moment because you never know when that moment is going to come, and you’ve got to be prepared for it as Lewis Brunt was at the weekend.

“He came in at Wycombe and played really well.

“The lads out of the frame at the moment have got to be ready because your chance sometimes comes when you least expect it.”

You can sign up to the Wrexham Is The Game newsletter HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

