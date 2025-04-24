The names leading the race to become next Cardiff City manager

From club legends, Welsh football stars and talented newcomers there are plenty of names in the frame to succeed Omer Riza.

Whatever happens to Cardiff City in the final two game sof the season, at home to West Bromwich Albion and away at Norwich City, the Bluebirds are not only staring down the barrel of relegation they will have to consider a permanent choice to takeover from Omer Riza, who was sacked as manager last week.

Wales star Aaron Ramsey was put in charge and midfielder, supported by a new backroom staff that included former Welsh international Chris Gunter presided over a 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

Despite Cardiff dominating they couldn’t find what would have been a vital victory to keep them in with a solid chance of avoiding relegation.

As it is they now need to to win their final two games and hope results go their way elsewhere to avoid dropping into League One for the first time in 22 years.

Whether it be a miracle escape or relegation, who will take the reins of the club at such a vital moment in its history will now be of paramount importance.



Will the Bluebirds stick with the inexperienced Ramsey or look beyond their own four walls for a manager to take them forward.

Welsh bookmaker Dragonbet has offered up a list of those in the running with Ramsey currently in pole position, but with some intriguing names also considered – including Charlton boss and Cardiff fan Nathan Jones, former gaffer and fan favourite Neil Warnock.

After the 1-1 draw with Oxford on the weekend Aaron Ramsey refused to write off Cardiff’s survival chances despite the club being in serious danger of relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

Cardiff are 23rd and three points from safety with two games to play after an afternoon when their position worsened as four clubs around them – Plymouth, Luton, Derby and Hull – all won.

“We have got to win the next game and hopefully we take it into the last game,” said Ramsey.

“Results have gone against us but we can only control what we can control and take it into the last game.

“We’ve seen it so many times. So much can happen in football.

“Never say never, that’ll be the message for the boys now. Build on that performance and take it into Saturday.”

