The New Saints beaten at home by Durgarden in blow to Conference League hopes

The New Saints saw their hopes of making the knockout phase of the Conference League dented by a 1-0 home defeat to Djurgarden.

Tobias Gulliksen struck the winner four minutes before half-time for the Swedish visitors, who monopolised possession and scoring opportunities against the Welsh champions.

Defeat at their Conference League base in Shrewsbury leaves TNS with an uphill battle to extend their European campaign beyond fixtures against Greek giants Panathinaikos and Slovenian side Celje next month.

TNS, the first Welsh Premier side to play at the group stage of a major European competition, again emerged with credit by making it difficult for seasoned campaigners.

But they ultimately lacked the necessary punch up front to harm Djurgarden.

TNS occupied the final qualifying place for the knockout phase at kick-off.

Craig Harrison’s side had lost away to Fiorentina and Shamrock Rovers, but last month’s 2-0 home win over Astana of Kazakhstan had offered hope of playing European football in the new year.

Djurgarden – who finished fourth in the recently completed Swedish League – travelled to Shropshire on the back of beating Panathinaikos earlier this month and remain well placed for a knockout spot.

The Swedes were backed by a healthy following of around 1,500 fans who made their presence felt from the first minute.

TNS were compact in defence and midfield to frustrate Djurgarden for large spells of a first half when the direction of travel was towards their own goal.

But a free-flowing move almost opened them up after 14 minutes as Gustav Wikheim’s pass and Besard Sabovic’s clever dummy gave Tokmac Nguen a sight of goal.

Nguen saw his effort deflected wide, but the Norway international was the main source of danger with his pace and movement posing constant problems for TNS.

TNS did momentarily break the stranglehold for Ashley Baker and Daniel Redmond to fire over from distance.

Connor Roberts saved from Gulliksen and Nguen, and Marcus Danielson planted Daniel Stensson’s corner straight at the impressive TNS goalkeeper.

TNS would have been content with their first-half work, but Djurgarden broke the deadlock as the interval neared.

Adam Stahl stole in down the left and outfoxed Jordan Williams to set up a calm sidefoot finish from Gulliksen.

The goal allowed Djurgarden to control the tempo of the contest, playing with a minimum of risk and almost approaching the second period as if the job was done.

TNS sought to inject pace and energy by introducing Rory Holden – who had scored their opener against Astana – and Adam Wilson but Djurgarden remained in control.

Djurgarden had the chance to wrap up the tie when Wikheim broke clear but a sloppy pass across goal left the unmarked Nguen frustrated.

Deniz Hummet wasted an even better opening in the closing minutes to improve the scoreline for the visitors as TNS’ hopes petered out.

