The New Saints knocked out of Conference League qualifiers

The New Saints bowed out of Europe after a 1-0 defeat to Differdange in the second leg of their Conference League qualifying tie.

Samir Hadji’s second-half penalty in Luxembourg sealed a 2-0 aggregate win for Differdange, who won the first leg 1-0 at Park Hall last week.

Welsh Premier League champions TNS, who dropped into the Conference League after their Champions League exit earlier this month, were unable to find a breakthrough during a tight first half.

Off target

Danny Redmond and Jordan Williams both fired shots off target and the latter saw another first-half effort cleared from in front of goal.

Differdange spurned a golden chance when Boris Mfoumou dragged wide after racing clear, but TNS were left with a mountain to climb in the 68th minute when Hadji converted from the spot after Ben Williams had handled.

Ken Charles headed Redmond’s cross narrowly wide and substitute Rory Holden fired inches off target in the closing stages, but it was too little too late for Craig Harrison’s side.

