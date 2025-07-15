The New Saints out of Champions League after extra-time own goal

The New Saints suffered a cruel 2-1 extra-time defeat to Shkendija in North Macedonia to go out of the Champions League.

Jack Bodenham’s unfortunate own goal four minutes from time deprived the Welsh champions the opportunity of a penalty shoot-out to progress after last week’s goalless draw in Oswestry.

Jordan Williams had earlier cancelled out Fabrice Tamba’s early effort to restore parity in this first qualifying round tie in Skopje.

Double save

Liridon Latifi rattled the post inside three minutes and TNS were fortunate to survive again as Nathan Shepperd made an outstanding double save.

Ben Wilson had the ball in the Shkendija net from an offside position before the hosts took an 18th-minute lead, Tamba tapping home after Shepperd had pushed out Besart Ibraimi’s fierce drive.

TNS equalised out of the blue after 38 minutes after Dan Williams’ shot deflected into the path of namesake Jordan.

The forward had the simple task of slotting home into an unguarded net with goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye grounded after diving to save the first attempt.

Shkendija were awarded a soft penalty after minimal contact between Harrison McGahey and Imran Fetai, but VAR overturned the decision for offside from the initial free-kick.

TNS will now drop into the Conference League and hope to emulate last season’s achievement when they became the first Welsh Premiership club to reach the group stage of the competition.

