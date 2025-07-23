Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

The New Saints up against it in Conference League bid after loss to Differdange

23 Jul 2025 1 minute read
Photo Barrington Coombs. PA Images

The New Saints have it all to do in their Conference League qualifying tie against Differdange after falling to a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg.

Artur Abreu struck for the visitors in the 37th minute and Aramide Oteh was denied a late equaliser by an offside flag.

Side netting

The balance of play was on Differdange’s side for most of the night, and they went close to a second early in the second half when Samir Hadji fired into the side netting before Leandro Borges tested Nathan Shepperd from the edge of the area.

The New Saints began to push forward late on but Dominic Corness fired wide when well placed before substitute Oteh saw his strike ruled out.

As the game moved into stoppage time Jack Bodenham headed wide from a corner, leaving The New Saints trailing as they go into Tuesday’s second leg in Luxembourg.

