The rising Welsh star hoping to win the Women’s Open on home turf

Welsh golfer Darcey Harry has spoken about the significance of competing on home soil and her excitement for the week ahead as the AIG Women’s Open comes to Wales.

Taking place from 30 July to 3 August, the tournament will be staged at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club. It will be the first time the Championship will have been held in Wales and will be the largest women’s sporting event that Wales has seen.

Speaking at a press conference today, Darcey said:

On flying the flag for Wales: “It doesn’t really feel like it’s at home because there’s so many people here… it’s kind of nerve-racking. But whatever happens, it will be so nice to finally play a competition on my home golf course.” “It’s been really nice for [fellow players] to get insight on the Welsh culture, which is really huge for us in Wales. I think it’s a country that not many people even knew is a country before they came here.”

On her competitors: “I was only a junior at the time when Georgia [Hall] won… It was so inspirational seeing her do it. The whole country was so excited when a British player won.” “It’s going to be great playing with such an inspirational player – and Jennifer [Kupcho] as well, who’s a major winner. That will be nice to have a week learning off those girls.”

On food and facilities: “I’m so impressed with AIG and all the support they’ve given to women’s golf… Everything is amazing: the players’ dining area, the clubhouse is fantastic, the food is absolutely phenomenal – and the Bolognese, which is my favourite meal, is amazing. I’m very happy this week.”

On horses and her degree: “I studied equine science and business at the Royal Agricultural University… I’m very passionate about horses. I have my own horse. It’s a really big hobby for me. I really enjoy, once I finish golf, to have something else to do and take my mind off bad play, good play.” “I just decided to follow my dad’s footsteps, go to the university he went to, and it was the best three years of my life. One of the best decisions. I don’t think I’d be here now if I hadn’t gone there.” “He’s a competition horse… He’s also an athlete like me. He’s competing throughout the summer.”

Darcey is 22 and from Dinas Powys. She is one of the rising talents on the Ladies European Tour. A former Welsh international at amateur level, she turned professional in late 2024 after earning her LET card with a runner-up finish at Q-School. In June 2025, she claimed her first professional win at the Hulencourt Women’s Open in Belgium, securing her spot in this year’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl, a fitting homecoming for the young Welsh star.

Royal Porthcawl has a long and storied history of hosting top-level golf including The Amateur Championship on seven occasions, the Walker Cup in 1995, the Curtis Cup in 1964 and The Senior Open presented by Rolex in 2014, 2017 and 2023.

Children and young people will once again be able to attend the Championship free of charge on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday as part of The R&A’s successful ‘Kids Go Free’ programme, which provides children under 16 free entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Over 36,000 fans are expected to attend across the five days.

Ticket information for the AIG Women’s Open can be viewed HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

