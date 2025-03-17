The South African installed as favourite to become new Wales head coach

This is the rugby coach leading the pack as the favourite to succeed Warren Gatland as Wales head coach.

As the WRU begin the search for arguably the most important appointment in recent history, the front runner in the field is a quietly-spoken South African who has achieved great success in the URC.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith is the favourite with Welsh bookmaker Dragonbet to succeed Warren Gatland as the permanent Wales head coach.

Smith has Welsh connections, having played for Newport during a career that also saw him win nine caps for the Springboks.

A former head coach of Italy, he has enjoyed considerable success in his current role at Glasgow, which was highlighted when they won the United Rugby Championship title last season after a stunning victory over the Bulls in South Africa.

An impressive man-manager, his approach could be just what the Welsh Rugby Union needs at such a testing time on and off the pitch.

Wales are searching for a new head coach after Warren Gatland’s second spell in charge came to an end.

Gatland presided over a record 14 successive Test-match defeats, with the team’s Six Nations loss in Italy the final straw.

Interim coach Matt Sherratt stepped in as interim coach for the remaining games and despite some early promise he presided over Saturday’s disastrous loss to England.

Sherratt has promised “honest feedback” after Welsh rugby hit rock-bottom through the shattering reality of a record humiliation against England.

Sherratt’s three-game stint as interim head coach following the mid-tournament departure of Warren Gatland ended with a 68-14, 10-try defeat at the Principality Stadium.

It was Wales’ heaviest defeat in Cardiff, biggest home or away Six Nations loss, the most points conceded against England and confirmed a second successive wooden spoon.

If that was not enough to digest, then Wales must also reflect on a 17th Test defeat in a row, which is the worst run of results for a tier one nation in rugby union’s professional era.

They have additionally gone two years without a Six Nations win – a run of 11 losses – and not won a home Test match since a 2023 World Cup warm-up victory over England.

Wales do not play again until the first of two Tests against Japan in Kitakyushu on July 5, by which time head coach and director of rugby appointments should be in place.

Whoever takes the reins in those posts faces a Herculean task on and off the pitch as Wales look for a way to climb out of an unholy mess.

Sherratt will now return to his day-job as Cardiff head coach, having overseen Wales’ comfortable tournament highlight of running Ireland close in Cardiff.

He answered the Welsh Rugby Union’s SOS after Gatland exited and did his utmost to instil much-needed creativity and freshness into a squad crying out for new ideas.

“I think there are some green shoots. But listen, I think we knew where we were before this campaign started,” Sherratt said.

“It is just about getting the next couple of appointments right and then trying to build a base for the game.

“It is always easy to look at the top of the pyramid, the national team and the regions. But any good team, it starts with the grassroots and the foundations, the academy. And that is what needs to be better.

“I will probably reflect over the next couple of days and then I will just give honest feedback and whatever is best for this playing group.

“There are some really good players. They just need to try and reset.

“There are going to be some fresh appointments over the next couple of weeks and I think it is just about resetting and trying to move forward as quickly as possible.

“I am not going to get drawn on the state of Welsh rugby. We know where we are, I think and it is about moving forward in the next couple of weeks.”

The rugby director role could be filled by the end of March and it’s understood that short-listed candidates have been interviewed.

Sherratt added: “My job was to come in and help the team. I am gutted that I couldn’t help them get a win.

“I will be as honest as I can, because there is no point in not being as honest as I can. I will do whatever is best for the Welsh game and this group of players.

“There is going to be a new director of rugby, a new head coach and I think the next camp has to feel fresh for the players.”

One of those in the frame for the Wales head coach job, Simon Easterby, said he has not been contacted regarding the Wales role and is committed to his role with Ireland.

The 49-year-old, who lives in Swansea and played for and coached the Scarlets, has been strongly linked with the vacancy since the departure of Warren Gatland.

Easterby guided Ireland to four wins from five and a Triple Crown during the Guinness Six Nations while permanent head coach Andy Farrell was busy preparing for the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour.

He is due to continue as interim boss for summer fixtures against Georgia and Portugal, albeit recent reports suggest he could instead join Farrell with the Lions in Australia.

“I’m committed,” said Easterby. “I think when your name gets bandied around, that’s all it is, it’s just speculation. If I’d been contacted I’d tell you, but I haven’t. So, that’s the way it is at the moment.

“I love what I do. I’m very fortunate and it might be 15 minutes up the road (the Wales job) but I just feel very fortunate that I get the experiences I get to do this while Faz (Farrell) is away.

“I get to work with great people and how important that is. I’m pretty happy where I am.”

