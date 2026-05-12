The unlikely recruit now at the heart of Cardiff’s play-off push

Simon Thomas

Life in Wales has already far exceeded Johan Mulder’s expectations, but the best may yet be to come.

The South African joined Cardiff Rugby amid little fanfare in the summer of 2024 and appeared to be coming on board as very much the third choice scrum-half. But he has gone on to make 33 appearances over the past two seasons while establishing himself as a pivotal figure in the squad.

Now he has the opportunity to help the club make history by reaching the BKT United Rugby Championship play-offs for the first time. Any kind of victory over the DHL Stormers at the Arms Park in Friday night’s final game of the regular season would secure a spot in the top eight. For Mulder, it would no doubt be all the sweeter to achieve that goal against opponents from his homeland.

Born and raised in Pretoria, he played his junior rugby with the Vodacom Bulls before moving to the diamond mining city of Kimberley to link up with Currie Cup side the Griquas, while he also had a couple of Challenge Cup outings for the Lions. Then, out of the blue, came the call from Cardiff.

“I was actually shocked when they showed interest in me. I didn’t think a team like that would even consider me,” he admits. “I hadn’t played URC at all and it was still early in my career. So I was very, very happy when Cardiff said they were interested in me. It’s a really prestigious club with a lot of history. There are legends of the game that have played here. So, it was an easy choice for me. Coming here was a massive honour.”

Reflecting on the progress he has made, the 26-year-old said: “I am really delighted. It’s been incredible. My game has really developed here. In South Africa, it’s mostly sunshine, it’s hot. Even in the winters, it’s not bad. Coming here, getting used to a bit of wind, a bit of rain, new coaching systems, different styles of play, it just develops your game and helps you grow as a player.

“At the beginning of last season, I maybe forced a few things, but I feel calmer and more confident now. I have learned a whole lot in terms of understanding how to control the game, when to make better decisions. It’s been really good. I was used to just running the ball from everywhere, so I’ve had to adapt to a lot more of a kicking game.

“Also, if you make a mistake over here, the other teams are a lot better at capitalising on that, so it’s a lot more about control. I feel my kicking game and my control have developed a lot. It’s just been a really good experience.”

Broken jaw

Mulder hit “a bit of a road block” – to use his own words – when he broke his jaw in training in November, consigning him to just over a month on the sidelines. But, since returning to action, he has been a virtual ever present in the match day squad, impressing with his distribution, defence, tactical kicking, instinctive eye for a gap and even his jackal work over the ball.

“I am trying my hardest to just keep on building on my performances and be the best that I can for the team and keep on growing as a player and learn from the other guys,” he said. “I think I have been doing well so far, but I still feel I have a lot more to give and a lot more improvement to do. So we will see where it goes.”

He added: “It was a big move coming over here, but I have no regrets at all. I always wanted to go abroad to develop my game and grow as a player and it has been lovely here. Cardiff is a great place to come and play rugby. Everybody is very friendly and welcoming and they all try to help each other. It has come to feel like home.”

‘Excited’

Mulder’s time in Wales has also delivered a momentous moment off the field, with his wife giving birth to their first child – baby daughter Lana – in March. “It was probably the best feeling in my life so far,” he says. “I am really excited for the new journey.”

He’s also hoping that there’s a play-off journey to come with Cardiff’s fate in their own hands as they welcome the second-placed Stormers to town. “I think the vibe will be amazing, running out at the Arms Park with a full crowd. I am really looking forward to it,” he said.