The untold story of the inspirational women who changed rugby forever

The story of how local Welsh rugby clubs and their volunteers played a pivotal role in the inaugural Women’s Rugby World Cup in 1991 is to be told in a new documentary.

The upcoming BBC Cymru Wales programme, Scrum Queens the Fight for First World Cup, explores the remarkable history and challenges faced by the organisers who led this groundbreaking event, hosted in Cardiff.

Alongside Cardiff Arms Park, six Welsh clubs stepped up to host matches — including Swansea RFC and Llanharan RFC — demonstrating the vital support of the Welsh rugby community.

Scrum Queens is a story of pioneers, players, and perseverance. It reveals the fascinating, untold story of the inspirational women who changed the game forever.

These trailblazers took matters into their own hands to organise the first-ever Women’s Rugby World Cup – and in doing so both saved and transformed the sport they loved.

The documentary pieces together the experiences of four friends who found themselves on the front line in the fight for recognition and respect, facing apathy and misogyny. With next to no money, little support, and their own personal challenges — including two pregnancies in the lead-up to the tournament — they managed to pull together an international event featuring 12 countries.

Tackling the tournament took a huge emotional, financial and physical toll on the women who were left exhausted and nearly broken by the experience. But what started in Cardiff 34 years ago is now a global phenomenon and the pinnacle of women’s international rugby.

Their eventual triumph and determination shines through in a powerful look at a transformative period for women, both on and off the rugby pitch.

With the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicking off next week, the programme turns the spotlight on those pioneering and organisers highlight the crucial acceptance and backing they received from Welsh clubs, which made the event possible.

For the first time in history, twelve women’s rugby teams from around the world — including the USA, New Zealand, and Italy — competed on the international stage in South Wales.

Sue Dorrington, one of the organisers, says in the programme: “The community really came together in Wales for us. The clubs, the volunteers, the referees.”

Alice D Cooper, another driving force behind the first Women’s World Cup, adds: “We had an army of volunteers — match managers, team liaisons, merchandise handlers — a whole team of unsung heroes and heroines who gave up their holidays to help.”

Scrum Queens the Fight for First World Cup will air next Thursday, 21 August on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer

