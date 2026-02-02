The Welsh Rugby Union crisis: Why leadership and direction must change

Evan Wall

On 21 January, the two English leaders of the WRU travelled to London to be scrutinised over the future of Welsh rugby. This meeting was not decisive in itself, but it was symbolically significant.

Welsh rugby is now being examined outside Wales and shaped by people who do not understand Wales or its rugby culture.

URC

Welsh rugby urgently needs restructuring. The WRU’s own analysis shows that without WRU and club-owner funding, the regions are not viable businesses, with commercial and competition income covering only around half of costs.

The data points to one clear conclusion: competing in the URC does not work for Welsh rugby.

The spreadsheets suggest the radical change needed to save Welsh rugby is leaving the URC.

The question, in my view, is whether Welsh rugby leaves the URC or remains in it while sacrificing one — and eventually two — Welsh regions.

The competition is costly, requiring frequent travel to Ireland, Scotland, Italy and South Africa for squads and staff, with little opportunity for away supporters. Home fixtures are inconsistent and poorly scheduled, and the matches themselves fail to engage fans.

At the MPs’ Committee, it was confirmed that the WRU’s consultation revealed widespread concern about a “competition that didn’t work” and was not “fan-friendly”. A significant proportion of supporters do not believe the URC serves Welsh interests.

Despite this, Richard Collier-Keywood responded bluntly: “We are in the URC. End of story.”

Commitments

Abi Tierney reinforced that position, citing “commitments to other unions” and likening a potential departure from the URC to a wife cheating on her husband. Both leaders dismissed alternatives outright, placing the URC above Wales’ needs.

Welsh clubs are therefore not underfunded merely due to “historic neglect”, but because the WRU remains committed to a system that does not serve Wales. The organisation prioritises the stability of the URC over the sustainability of Welsh rugby.

This problem persists because those in charge lack the courage to Rhoi Cymru’n gyntaf.

The question of Leadership

At its core, this crisis is a leadership failure.

Abi Tierney and Richard Collier-Keywood are intelligent, hard-working and likely well-intentioned. However, they are victims of circumstance, occupying roles in which they are ill-equipped to succeed.

Tierney’s background lies in strategy and senior civil service roles, including the Home Office. While impressive, it lacks lived experience of Wales or professional sport. Her career has unfolded far from rugby governance.

Collier-Keywood’s background is similarly distinguished, but London-based and disconnected from both Wales and sport. Neither has professional experience within Welsh rugby.

This disconnect was evident during the MPs’ Committee hearing. Tierney spoke of Bala as an obscure outpost and struggled to name places in North Wales.

When asked whether he watches local Welsh rugby, Collier-Keywood said he tries to attend “one a month”. While impossible to disprove, the response felt perfunctory and suggested limited engagement beyond elite levels.

More tellingly, he referred to the “Welsh Assembly”, despite it having been the Welsh Senedd for years. These details may seem minor, but they expose a deeper cultural disconnect.

Wales is now being led through crisis by individuals without deep roots in its rugby system. It is difficult to see how they can provide solutions they have never lived.

The Wool Being Pulled Over the Eyes

At the MPs’ Committee, WRU leaders were careful and evasive. When asked whether refinancing had cleared previous debt, Collier-Keywood avoided a direct answer, implying the debt was merely refinanced.

Similarly, describing north Wales rugby as “under-represented” misrepresents reality. At elite level, it is not represented at all.

The “Un Cymru” strategy contains no plans to bring elite rugby to north Wales. Recent press releases have also described the effective collapse of the Ospreys as a “merger”, obscuring the truth.

The WRU’s restructuring narrative has shifted repeatedly — from four regions, to two, then to three — without a clear end goal. This instability has left regions uncertain about timelines, funding and survival.

The idea that fewer regions would retain top players has already failed. Wales’ only regional Lion, Jac Morgan, along with Dewi Lake and Aaron Wainwright, is leaving. Whatever one’s view of restructuring, the process has already undermined its stated aim.

Players now operate under constant uncertainty — four teams, three bullets, no clarity.

Supporters face the same dilemma: how do you commit emotionally to a team that may soon cease to exist?

Y Trychineb

The greatest failure is the absence of vision. The WRU’s plans may balance the books temporarily, but they shrink the elite player base and concentrate rugby along the M4 corridor. Swansea and all of Wales north of it are effectively sidelined, with no route to elite competition.

Leadership rooted solely in spreadsheets cannot succeed. Cultural understanding matters. Would Spain appoint a non-Spanish speaker with no experience of Spanish football to lead its federation? No. Wales should expect no less.

What must happen next

This is not the time for division over the number of regions. Welsh rugby’s priority must be leadership — leadership that understands Wales and acts in its interests.

Clubs across Wales should support the Central Glamorgan Rugby Board and push for a reset led by people experienced in Welsh rugby.

Wales needs a system that serves the entire country — including North Wales, the Valleys and Swansea — not just parts of the M4 corridor.

Clubs should back a vote of no confidence and call for Collier-Keywood to step aside. If that happens, Tierney’s position would likely also become untenable. A unified stand would send a powerful message.

Tierney and Collier-Keywood may be capable individuals, but they are not the right leaders for Welsh rugby.

The role demands understanding Wales, its communities and its rugby culture — and the courage to put Wales first, even if that means challenging the URC.