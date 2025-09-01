The Welsh Rugby Union is guilty of trying to fix something that wasn’t broken

Evan Wall

I argue that the regionalisation (the attempted franchising of rugby in Wales) is a mistake we are still paying for.

When the four regions were introduced, it killed every chance of competition for all the other Welsh clubs that had sustained Welsh rugby for generations. The original Welsh clubs lost every chance to become competitive and draw fans to their games because the WRU has denied them the opportunity to become successful. Everything is ring-fenced to the regions, and it is a problem.

The WRU introduced the regions during a period when sport was being globalized and marketed on an unprecedented scale in the interest of increasing profits. Regionalisation came 10 years after the founding of the English Football Premier League, a precedent for the governing body that more money could be made from Welsh rugby.

Before 2003, in Wales, we had nine professional clubs in the Premiership, 7 of which had a rich history, a secure fan base, and rivalry. Teams full of homegrown talent.

Well-attended

Not only would they play in a well-attended League compared to population data, but these clubs would also play in the Welsh Cup and Europe once such competitions emerged. There was also a period when an Anglo-Welsh competition existed. A high volume of highly competitive rugby was being played in Wales, far higher than in the current system, when it prioritised the domestic game.

Of course, this Welsh way did not go without its struggles. But Welsh rugby did not suffer systematic issues in the same way it does today.

Neither was our existence as a rugby nation so greatly at risk, as it is today.

I believe a return to the domestic structure is not only of benefit to Welsh rugby systematically but also essential to its existence.

Players

First and foremost: rugby needs its players. There is concern from some that the return back to focus on domestic rugby would mean Wales would lose its elite players.

However, as things stand, Wales does not have very many elite players. Over half of its squad are foreign-born or from the English system; meanwhile, only two Welsh players were worthy of a place in a 50+ Lions squad. Undeniably, Wales has lost its elites in the regional system. There are also struggles at the grassroots; the number of children playing rugby is decreasing, while unprecedented levels of community clubs are struggling to even fulfil fixtures.

The era before the creation of the regions bred numerous greats of the game who will long be remembered.

The pre-regional system did not make millionaires, but there was a strong nucleus of Welsh rugby players and fans. To return to such a model is a sustainable and people-oriented system that is proven to produce great rugby players.

Attendances

The Welsh regions typically average around 7,000-8,000 fans per game, while Judgement Day this y attracted only 28,000. Problematically, regional home games occur ad-hoc due to the formatting of the URC. In some European games, the Ospreys played in front of only 2,000-3,000 fans. The lack of interest is evident. In 1988, the Schweppes (Welsh) Cup final between Llanelli and Neath set a world club rugby attendance record of 56,000.

The four WRU teams combined have never succeeded in emulating such high attendances. Pre-regional matches between Cardiff Vs Newport have the same attendances as the regional format, I challenge the idea that the regions have increased attendance figures.

A domestic structure would see an increase in attendances for all Welsh clubs at the top level, as it would provide more games and games that people would be interested in. This structure would be successful because it taps into Welsh rugby’s fundamentally parochial nature.

Any other model that does not tap into this will not get fans in the stands. This structure would allow frequent elite games in the Welsh golden triangle with easy travel to home and away games. Therefore, there would be a much higher footfall of fans annually in Wales. Additionally, the footfall would be balanced across Wales and not centralised to Cardiff.

It’s worth noting that some of these areas are some of the most deprived in the UK; the reintroduction of an unhindered domestic rugby could be a new lifeblood.

The Rejection of regional rugby

A key aim of regionalisation was to create bigger grounds for more fans to attend. But this has failed so badly that the Blues returned to the Arms Park, and the Ospreys are moving to St Helens. Meanwhile, Parc y Scarlets is almost always empty and piling up debt.

These new stadiums are bland bowls. You may get some tourists and instagrammers there, but it won’t attract those who uphold the game itself. True Welsh rugby fans in Llanelli yn Hiraethu am the atmosphere of Stradley, and the same can be said for the rest of Wales.

In Wales, you will never get crowds of 15,000-20,000+ to watch the Scarlets, or Blues, or Ospreys, or Dragons. Especially when they are playing provinces such as Connaught or the Vodacom Bulls, with whom there is no history or rivalry.

I think the Welsh people are more interested in Cardiff Vs Newport, Swansea Vs Neath, Pontypridd Vs Merthyr, with the best Welsh players in their team.

Domestic league

It is because of our history and unique identity that a Welsh domestic league would be a success. It would create new players and allow Wales’s fans to witness its best players on a more frequent basis.

This is certainly the more sustainable model, as data suggests attendances would increase, while there would be more frequent top-level rugby in Wales that fans could attend. This league could also be supplemented by a Welsh Cup, Anglo-Welsh Cup, the introduction of promotion and relegation, alongside games against touring international teams and participation in European competitions. This can harbour the growth of Welsh rugby across the board.

The former Welsh Way of rugby can be compatible, beneficial and profitable in the modern age. But, first it requires us to stand alone and regain our self-belief.

A proud Welshman, Evan Wall is a doctoral Researcher working in the International Politics department of Aberystwyth University. His research focuses on the connections between Welsh and Irish nationalism. He grew up playing rugby in the South Wales Valleys.