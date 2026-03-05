There is an ‘obvious gulf’ between Wales and Ireland, admits Dewi Lake

But the Wales captain is relishing the underdog role and insists his side are capable of springing an upset on Friday evening in Dublin to end a run of 14 consecutive Guinness Six Nations defeats.

Dewi Lake admits last year’s British and Irish Lions selection highlights “an obvious gulf” between Wales and Ireland.

Flanker Jac Morgan, who is currently injured, and scrum-half Tomos Williams were the only two Welshmen picked by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell for the Lions’ triumphant 2025 series in Australia.

Ireland ultimately had 18 players on that tour, including three late additions as injury cover.

Speaking about the selection ahead of the first meeting between the teams since, Ospreys hooker Lake said: “It can’t not (show the difference), really, can it?

“Ultimately over the last 12 months, we haven’t been good enough as a team.

“I think the two individuals, Tomos and Jac, are world-class players, fully deserved to be on that tour.

“We haven’t put enough results together, we haven’t shown the team and the individuals we can be over the last 12 months.

“Obviously Ireland are a team that massively have grown and are a top-class team. It shows an obvious gulf at the minute.

“But, on our day, we believe we can beat anyone.”

Wales have won just one of the last nine meetings with Ireland and not registered a Six Nations success at the Aviva Stadium since 2012.

However, despite that poor record and current form issues, Steve Tandy’s side produced a vastly-improved performance in an agonising 26-23 defeat at home to Scotland in round three.

Ireland are heavy favourites and remain in title contention after racking up a record 42-21 victory away to England last time out.

“That’s probably our favourite place to be really – the underdog,” said Lake.

“Being Welsh, we’ve always loved being the underdog. Nobody giving us an opportunity.

“I think nobody really gave us an opportunity last week and we showed what we could do.

“I know ultimately we didn’t come away with a result in that game, but that game has given us belief and is only going to carry the momentum of this squad through this weekend.”