Thibaut Courtois says Belgium ready for ‘long ball’ threat against Wales

Thibaut Courtois admits Belgium are prepared for “long balls” in Cardiff with Kieffer Moore in the Wales attack.

Wales and Belgium renew a familiar rivalry on Monday night with a vital World Cup qualifier set to have a big say on who tops Group J and secures an automatic ticket to next summer’s World Cup finals.

This will be the 11th meeting between the nations since September 2012, with Wales enjoying famous victories both in Euro 2016 qualifying and the tournament itself at the quarter-final stage.

On those occasions Wales had Gareth Bale in his prime and goalkeeper Courtois, the striker’s former Real Madrid team-mate, says it is a different challenge now for Belgium with 6ft 5in Wrexham striker Moore offering a physical focal point for Craig Bellamy’s team.

Intensity

Courtois said: “Wales is a good team with a lot of intensity. They have big lads and can play a long ball for Kieffer Moore.

“When you have one superstar (Bale) in your team, the game is more focused on his side, whereas now I think they don’t sit that deep.

“They like to go into a high press and also search to find a space between defenders and midfielders.

“(Harry) Wilson is a guy who can give that last pass. There’s also the possibility with Moore to put balls in the box, so they have a few options and that’s why they are a tough team to play against.”

Belgium beat Wales 4-3 in Brussels in June to send down a group marker.

But the Red Devils’ failure to beat North Macedonia home and away – both games were drawn – has left the race for top spot wide open.

Destiny

Group leaders North Macedonia are one point clear of Belgium and two ahead of Wales, having played a game more than both of their rivals.

The 0-0 draw between Belgium and North Macedonia on Friday means Wales have their destiny in their own hands, as winning their three remaining games will see them finish top and avoid the play-offs in March.

Courtois said: “We were disappointed after the game (on Friday) but we see the mentality is very good.

“The confidence is there with our forwards and we have a good team that will try to win.

“Arthur (Theate) and Zeno (Debast) have been doing a great job in the centre of defence, but we’ve played Liechtenstein, North Macedonia and Kazakhstan and have not really been tested. But this is a great test.

“We want to play in the World Cup and we’re not at that stage yet where we need to think about scenarios. We have to approach this match as a final.”