This is the place – Wales boss Craig Bellamy explains why he turned down Burnley

Craig Bellamy says he turned down the Burnley job because Wales was the right place to be.

The Clarets appeared set to appoint Bellamy as their new manager in June after receiving permission to speak to him from the Football Association of Wales.

But the 47-year-old chose to stay with the national team and continue a job that he has held since the summer of 2024.

“I worked two years there and had a good relationship with them,” said Bellamy, who was Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Turf Moor from 2022-24.

“It was flattering – we all like our ego being exercised and being wanted – but for me, my partner, my kids, this is the place and we didn’t see anything else being able to move that.

“For them to progress the conversation and speak to me even further, they had to do what Wales had done with them.

“They had to get permission from Burnley and then we had a conversation. Burnley got into the conversation with Wales because you have to do it right.

“I then had a decision to make and I made the decision to stay.

“I spoke to Noel (Mooney, chief executive) and then I spoke to Burnley. It was as simple as that.”

Despite Bellamy’s decision to reject Burnley, some Wales fans still felt disappointed that he had spoken to the Sky Bet Championship in the first place.

Bellamy had previously called his Wales role “the best job in the world” and insisted that he wanted to see out his contract and lead his country at Euro 2028.

He said: “I haven’t spoken about this before and I know there was a lot said about ‘the best job in the world’. Every job I am at is the best job in the world.

“I can’t control the narrative and what goes on after that. Nor do I ever want to get involved in trying to control it. Let it be.

“I think I’ve always shown people respect. I know the game, what comes in and what gets said. But the one person you have anything to prove to is yourself.

“I’ve never moved from anything I’ve ever done for money, and I’m not going to change now.

“I’m comfortable with the decision I’ve made and I’ve always been committed in everything I do. That hasn’t changed. Winning people over? I don’t know, that’s the honest truth.”

Wales begin their Nations A League campaign with tough away trips to Portugal and Denmark, starting in Lisbon on September 24 before playing in Copenhagen three days later.

They return to Cardiff with games against Norway and Denmark at the start of October.

Bellamy stressed the need for results and said the “volatility” of management meant he could not offer guarantees of whether he would see out his contract.

Asked whether he still aimed to be in charge of Wales at Euro 2028, with the prospect of games in Cardiff, Bellamy said: “Oh, I’d love to – but that’s two years from now.

“Nothing’s guaranteed. I’m no different, I’m not more special than anyone else (in management).”