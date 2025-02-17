Thomas Rhys Thomas joins Wales coaching staff for rest of Six Nations

Former international forward Thomas Rhys Thomas has joined Matt Sherratt’s Wales coaching staff for the remainder of this season’s Guinness Six Nations.

Thomas, who won 27 Wales caps and played hooker for Cardiff, Wasps and Dragons, will work as a skills coach.

Secondment

He joins on secondment from Gallagher Premiership club Gloucester, the Welsh Rugby Union said, where he will return after the tournament.

Wales, with Sherratt in interim charge following Warren Gatland’s departure as head coach, resume Six Nations action against title favourites Ireland on Saturday.

Thomas, 42, is the second coach temporarily with Wales in this season’s competition, following scrum specialist Adam Jones after he was recruited on secondment from Harlequins.

Thomas will have specific responsibility for forwards’ skills, working closely with Jones and forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys.

‘Great fit’

Sherratt said: “I am delighted that TR will be joining the coaching team and I would like to thank Gloucester for allowing him to come on secondment to Wales.

“Having known TR for a number of years, I think he will be a great fit for the group.”

Thomas added: “I would like to thank Gloucester and (rugby director) George Skivington for allowing me to take up this opportunity to join Wales for the remaining three Guinness Six Nations games.

“It has all happened very quickly the past few days but I am excited for the challenge and looking forward to getting stuck in, working with Matt and the other coaches.”

Wales have lost their last 14 Test matches, with Ireland’s Cardiff visit being followed by games against Scotland and England.

