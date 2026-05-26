Thomas targets perfect ending after dream second season at Cardiff

Simon Thomas

For Dan Thomas, it’s been a special season with a special group and he’s now hoping for the perfect ending.

The flanker has had an outstanding campaign as he’s helped Cardiff Rugby reach the BKT URC play-offs for the first time, making more tackles (248) than any other player in the league and the second most turnovers (17).

His huge contribution has seen him recognised by his team-mates who have chosen him as the club’s Players’ Player of the Season.

Now the man with the flowing blond locks is looking to put the icing on the cake as Cardiff go in search of the URC title, with a quarter-final clash against the DHL Stormers coming up in Cape Town this Saturday.

Thomas, who hails from a farming family in west Wales, moved to the Arms Park in the summer of 2024 after seven years with Bristol Bears and it’s proved to be a dream move for him.

“Having been long term at Bristol, I didn’t really know what to expect coming to Cardiff, but I’ve loved every minute of it. It has been really revitalising.

“It’s a great crack with the boys and I love the rugby we play. It suits my style and it’s very rewarding. We love throwing the ball around, plus we will never give up.

“I love the boys. It’s a special group and I hope we go forward and do special things.”

As for his award, he says: “It’s a huge honour to get voted by the boys. It’s a big thing for me. I am extremely happy.

“I feel good. I feel better when I play every week. This season it’s worked out pretty well.

“I have always prided myself on working hard and doing the things that don’t require talent well.

“At the end of the day, rugby is a simple sport. As long as I do my bit right, that’s all that matters.

“I knew coming to Cardiff, with the back rowers that were here already, it was going to be huge competition, but I feel that has helped me.

“I didn’t come here to cruise. I came here to push myself, to play rugby and have a smile on my face.

“It’s not every week the back row is the same, so everyone has been kept on edge. You have to play your best rugby, otherwise you miss out.

“It has driven us on to be better and obviously the results have shown that.”

The 32-year-old openside added: “At the end of the day, rugby is a short career and to enjoy it and put your body on the line with your mates every week is a special thing and a huge privilege.

“I’m going to try and play as long as I can because I love doing it.

“Rugby on and off the field is quite a special thing and the memories I make with the boys off the field mean just as much to me. I have loved my time here on and off the field.

“I am very thankful with how the season’s gone so far, but obviously the job is not done yet, so it’s on to the next one.

“It’s exciting and all eyes are on this weekend now.”

‘No excuse’

As for the trip to Cape Town, Thomas says: “We play in Scotland, we play in Ireland, we play in Italy, we play in South Africa, we play in France.

“We’ve all travelled enough now to know what’s happening and what’s coming. It’s not as if we are going to turn up there and say this is a shock.

“There is no excuse when it comes to travel or the body being sore or anything like that.

“As long as your mentality is up there, your body will catch up, so it’s about turning up on Saturday with the right mentality.

“There are no excuses, this is a great opportunity. How many boys have played in quarter-finals before? If you’re not up for it mentally, you shouldn’t be on the pitch.”

The last eight clash will be a rapid rematch as it was the Stormers that Cardiff beat 22-16 at the Arms Park a fortnight ago to book their spot in the play-offs.

Looking back on that game, the Carmarthen-born Thomas said: “From minute one, everyone’s attitude was there.

“It wasn’t like ‘We will feel our way into the game and see where we are at 50’.

“It was ‘From minute one, we will take the game to them’.”

Hunger

He concluded: “We were disappointed not to make the play-offs last year, so the hunger has been greater than ever this season.

“We wanted to be in the play-off mix because anything can happen then. You play rugby to win things. You want to win silverware.”