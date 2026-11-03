Thousands of tickets still available for Wales’ Nations Championship matches

Nation.Cymru staff

‘Three blockbuster fixtures in one iconic stadium’, that’s how the Welsh Rugby Union describes the forthcoming Nations Championship games at the Principality Stadium.

However, with just days to go to the opening match thousands of tickets remain unsold for the games against Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Wales will return to the Principality Stadium this November to face in the autumn leg of the Nations Championship but the ongoing struggles to fill the stadium remain.

Tickets start from £13.50 for U18s and students with adult prices starting from £35, but there are swathes of empty sites on Ticketmaster for the games which will be held across three consecutive Saturdays in November.

The 2026 Nations Championship Tournament gets underway this weekend, with Wales facing Japan on Saturday 7 November, followed by New Zealand on 14 November and Australia on 21 November.

Wales v Japan: Saturday 7 November

Wales will kick off their autumn campaign against Japan this Saturday, with the match starting at 4.40pm.

Tickets are currently available from £35, with concession prices also offered.

Supporters looking to secure seats will find the greatest availability in the stadium’s upper tiers, although other seating options may also be available.

With the match taking place this weekend, it represents the first opportunity for fans to experience international rugby in Cardiff this November.

Wales v New Zealand: Saturday 14 November

The following weekend will see Wales welcome New Zealand to the Principality Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 2.10pm.

Tickets for the clash with the All Blacks are currently available from £65, including seats in an alcohol-free zone.

Children’s tickets are also available, with prices starting from £32.50.

The fixture is expected to be a major attraction for rugby supporters, with New Zealand traditionally one of the biggest draws on the international calendar.

Wales v Australia: Saturday 21 November

Wales will conclude their three-match autumn programme against Australia on Saturday 21 November.

The match will kick off at 8.10pm, giving supporters the chance to enjoy an evening of international rugby under the lights at the Principality Stadium.

Tickets are currently available from £35, with concessions also offered.

Children’s tickets start from £17.50, making the Australia fixture another option for families hoping to attend an international match in Cardiff.

Where to buy Wales Nations Championship tickets

Supporters can purchase tickets through the official Principality Stadium ticketing website.

Prices vary depending on seating location, while concession and children’s tickets are available for selected fixtures.

Tickets for all three fixtures are available via: https://www.eticketing.co.uk/principalitystadium/

What is the Nations Championship?

The tournament brings together the best teams from across the Northern and Southern Hemispheres in one global competition.

The tournament will be played across the existing international windows – Summer Tour (completed) and the Autumn Internationals, before culminating with a Finals weekend in London.

12 nations, 2 groups and one defining rivalry. 6 matches per team, three in July and three in November.

Points Scoring System: Every match counts. Teams earn points across all six games, contributing to a table that determines the final standings.

Win = 4 points Draw = 2 points Loss = 0 points. Bonus points are also rewarded for scoring 4 tries or losing by 7 points or fewer.

Every match counts. Teams earn points across all six games, building a table that determines the final standings. All 12 teams will compete for their final placing in the Nations Championship, as well as to earn points for their group to decide whether north or south triumphs this year.