Thousands of volunteers sought ahead of Tour de France stage through Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Thousands of volunteers are being recruited for the 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ, including the historic Welsh stage that will bring the world’s biggest cycling race to communities across south and mid Wales.

Organisers have launched a nationwide search for 9,000 volunteers across Wales, Scotland and England to support both the men’s Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Wales will host stage three of the men’s race on Sunday, July 4, 2027, with riders travelling from Welshpool to a finish in Cardiff via demanding climbs through Merthyr Tydfil, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly.

The women’s race will not visit Wales.

Volunteers, officially known as JOY Makers, are being recruited as part of the Grand Départs’ social impact programme and will help deliver the event while supporting spectators and local communities along the route.

Applications opened on Wednesday and will remain open until September 1 through the event website.

Organisers say no previous volunteering experience is needed and anyone aged 16 and over is encouraged to apply.

Roles will cover a range of event operations and spectator support functions across all six stages of the Grand Départ programme, with training provided.

The launch of the programme was marked by broadcaster and television presenter Radzi Chinyanganya joining existing volunteers to promote the initiative.

He said: “I’m so excited for everyone to get involved – it will truly be an unforgettable experience.

“Whoever you are, whatever your age or your background – JOY Makers is open to everyone. If you want to bring joy, we want you.”

Organisers said the programme has been designed to attract both experienced event volunteers and people volunteering for the first time, with a particular focus on underrepresented groups and young people aged 16 to 25.

Those aged between 18 and 25 will also be able to join a Readiness to Work scheme, offering employability training and career mentoring alongside volunteering experience.

More information and volunteer applications are available through Tour de France Grand Départ GB.