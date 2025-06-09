Thousands of Wales fans belt out stirring anthem in Brussels square

Thousands of Wales fans congregated in a square in Brussels ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against Belgium – and they certainly made their presence felt.

It was an incredible sight as thousands of Wales fans performed a stunning version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau outside the main gathering point – O’Reilly’s Irish Bar in central Brussels.

There Wales fans have partied ahead of the game – and as usual there’s no party quite like a Wales Away party, with thousands of good natured fans acting as the perfect ambassadors for the nation.

Belgium may see us as their bogey side given results in recent years, but the people of Brussels love to welcome the Cymru fans to their capital.

The Welsh supporters are well-behaved and famed for cleaning up the main square after their visits.

And who doesn’t love to hear the worlds greatest anthem belted out by the massed ranks of the Red Wall (Wales Away Division).

