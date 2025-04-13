Thousands take part in biggest ever Newport Marathon

It was a record breaking 2025 ABP Newport Marathon Festival this weekend as thousands of runners took over the city’s streets.

It was the biggest event yet with 10,000 people signed up to take part in the weekend festivities which included a marathon, half marathon, 10K and junior races, and new course records were set across all three women’s races and the men’s half marathon.

Spectators lined the streets in the sunshine to cheer their friends and family around the route, which included a new city centre loop to take in the historic Newport Market and Newport Castle.

Members of the 100 Club – a Run 4 Wales initiative whereby 100 free spaces are given to encourage people to use the event to improve their health and wellbeing – were also out in force, wearing their yellow club t-shirts while taking on the half marathon and 10K races – many doing so for the first time.

All the routes were devised by Run 4 Wales Race Director and double Olympic marathoner, Steve Brace, and are renowned for their flat and fast nature, so much so that this year four new course records were set.

In the marathon Ealing Eagles’ Melissah Gibson took the women’s crown and set a new course record with a time of 02:38:31. The half marathon saw new course records set in both the women’s and men’s races, with Herne Hill Harriers’ Grace Leyland coming in at 01:17:53. Ronnie Richmond also defended his title from last year with a time of 01:06:54.

In the 10K Wales’ Beth Kidger, who is the fifth fastest Welsh Athlete of all-time for the 10K, took this year’s title and set a new course record with a time of 32:54. The 2022 Commonwealth Games competitor said: “It was good. It was harder than I thought it would be but it’s a good course. The atmosphere was really good and there was a lot of people cheering along the way which was good. I was hoping to go a little bit faster but I got a little separated from the rest of the group, so I feel like it was a good run out.”

Mind and Mind in Gwent were this year’s lead charity partner. Alongside their team of runners their choir were out on the course providing a boost to participants as they passed through the international sports village. The charity also set up the event’s first calm zone in the event village with support from ABP.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive, Matt Newman, said: “A huge congratulations to all our runners who took part in this year’s ABP Newport Marathon Festival and a massive thank you to all of our partners and sponsors for making the event possible.

“This year was our largest edition yet with a record 10,000 participants registered for the ABP Newport Marathon Festival – making it one of the largest running events in the UK, and second only to the Cardiff Half Marathon in Wales.

“Thank you to everyone once again for making the event so memorable. We’re very much looking forward to returning to the city to do it all again next year.”

The ABP Newport Marathon Festival is made possible by the ongoing support of Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and Newport City Council.

Ashley Curnow, Divisional Port Manager at ABP said: “ABP is thrilled to announce our continued support as the headline sponsor for the Newport Marathon Festival in 2026. Following another fantastic event this year, we are pleased to be supporting the return of this much-loved event. This festival is not only a celebration of community and wellbeing, but it is also a celebration of the city of Newport, an important contributor to the local economy and helps to raise vital funds for charities all at the same time.”

Those inspired by this year’s event can sign up to take part in the 2026 ABP Newport Marathon Festival which takes place on Sunday 19th April 2026. Runners keen to beat the general entry sell-out can enter the marathon, half or 10K now and save up to £16 with a limited Launch Entry offer. For more information visit: newportwalesmarathon.co.uk

